2022-08-18 16:32:13.597 Player's Special Numbers Lead to $50,000 Powerball Prize

A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the June 22 drawing using a combination of numbers related to his children.

“I try to pick them out for my kids because I have five kids,” the winner explained. “So it worked out!”

The player purchased the winning ticket at Catlin Mobil, 1727 Catlin Drive in Barnhart, but he didn’t realize he had won until he had a clerk check his ticket.

“I went to the store, and they were like, ‘It’s $50,000! You can come back here and check it out if you don’t believe me!’” he laughed. “I freaked out.”

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number. The winning numbers for the June 22 drawing were 6, 10, 31, 48 and 56 with a Powerball number of 12.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.