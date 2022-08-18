Cindy Guertin-Anderson to lead Community Services Division at Commerce

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced that Cindy Guertin-Anderson will join the agency executive leadership team as assistant director of the Community Services Division beginning Sept. 1.

Cindy Guertin-Anderson

Guertin-Anderson comes to Commerce from the state Department of Enterprise Services, where she has been serving as assistant director for Workforce Support and Development. She led teams that support state agencies throughout the employee lifecycle — from recruitment and retention to training and development and personal and professional support through the Employee Assistance Program.

Before joining state government in 2016, Guertin-Anderson worked in the nonprofit and faith-based sectors. She primarily worked with survivors of violence and in support of social change in a variety of settings, including as director of a rape crisis program, trauma therapist, and community organizer for organizations focused on immigrant and LGBTQ+ rights and antiracism work.

“Cindy’s passion for social justice is evident in her accomplishments and approach to leadership,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Commerce has a strong commitment to equity in all of the work we do to strengthen communities throughout the state. I am delighted to bring her on board to lead the Community Services Division.”

Guertin-Anderson holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and religion from Whitworth University and a master’s in marriage and family therapy from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.

“I’m so thrilled to have the privilege of serving alongside the Commerce team – I’m inspired by the way the department works to prioritize investment in underserved communities, make decisions through the lens of equity and justice, and make sure community voices are centered,” Guertin-Anderson said.