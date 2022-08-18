Jul 27, 2022 - Greenville, MS

by: Washington County Economic Alliance

The Greenville Safety Collaborative is currently seeking responses from qualified firms for support services associated with the Greenville Safety Collaborative Project.

2022 STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS (SOQ)

FY' 22 BYRNE CRIMINAL JUSTICE INNOVATION PROGRAM

RESEARCH PARTNER

ISSUE DATE: 07/27/2022

SOQ DEADLINE: 08/24/2022

I INTRODUCTION:

The Community Foundation of Washington County (hereinafter referred to as the “CFWC”) was recently awarded a Grant through the Department of Justice Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (BCJI) program for the purpose of implementing the Greenville Safety Collaborative Project. BCJI focuses on enforcement efforts in neighborhoods where significant crime or crime hotspots exist. Solutions are developed based on data-driven, comprehensive, and community-oriented strategies to reduce crime in neighborhoods of serious and violent crime.

The Greenville Safety Collaborative Project in Greenville, Mississippi will develop and sustain a broad sector partnership team to leverage community knowledge and expertise with the goal of building a healthier community. Specifically, an increasing number of individuals no longer view the safety of their neighborhoods as the sole responsibility of the local police department, and they are uniting to work with their local government, neighborhood residents, community-based non-profits, workforce development organizations and community stakeholders to identify and remove the sources of crime, drug use, and youth delinquency in their communities. With this framework in mind, the Greenville Safety Collaborative Project goal is to verify chronic violent crime micro-hot spot locations, identify strategies to reduce crime (particularly related to drugs, gang and gun violence), engage community stakeholders in trust building with the city, law enforcement and other partners, and to identify specific strategies to reduce crime. The Greenville Safety Collaborative Project, in collaboration with its program partners, will design and implement data gathering activities involving the examination of existing crime and administrative data and will gather the perspectives of the residents who are most affected by Greenville’s crime rates, which will probe the root causes of crime in the Central Business District. This project will include Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) training and practices, to include residents and police, with the goal of understanding the impact of place and crime, and how collective action to transform places such as blighted properties, run down parks, and commercial districts from a place where residents stay away from, to positive epicenters of activity, is critical for systematic and sustainable change.

II. INVITATION:

The CFCW is requesting Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) from professional firms who have extensive experience with research that involves the collection and analysis of data related to crime and community-based issues. The Respondent must develop a wide range of crime prevention and intervention strategies to address the conditions, including physical conditions, which contribute to crime in the targeted, and surrounding areas. This includes programs aimed at developing or improving relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, including through community outreach and listening sessions, and supporting the collaborative partners with a focus on improving stressed relationships between law enforcement officers and communities.

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

-Facilitate community-based planning and action group meetings;

-Plan capacity building and research member trainings;

-Facilitate focus groups;

-Design and administer community surveys;

-Analyze and disseminate research data;

-Collect and process outcome measures for the implementation strategies;

-Provide data-driven evidence-based data to develop implementation strategies;

-Assist with quarterly reports;

-Assist with writing the implementation plan; and,

-Assist with the assembly of the final report.

B. QUALIFICATIONS:

-Research-based entity or other firm that has experience in environmental design;

-Widespread Experience in data analysis, and evaluation;

-Crime-based Research;

-Extensive knowledge in program planning and development;

-Proficient in developing goals and strategies for implementation;

-Have worked on similar grants in the past; and,

-Have significant public engagement and facilitation skills.

III. SELECTION CRITERIA AND TIMELINE:

The CFWC will determine whether the Responder meets the mandatory minimum Requirements. Any Responder who fails to meet the mandatory minimum requirements set forth in this SOQ will be deemed non-responsive and will not be considered further by this solicitation. A selection committee will review all submissions. All responses will be evaluated on the basis of the information requested. The committee will evaluate the SOQ provided by each Responder pursuant to the evaluation system described below:

EVALUATION CRITERIAL SCORE Qualifications (Including Crime-Based Research) 25 Public Engagement 15 Program Planning and Development 20 Data Analysis and Evaluation 20 Project References 15 Certifications (if any) 5 TOTAL SCORE

The CFWC and/or the selection committee reserves the right to reject all firms, decline to proceed with selection of any candidates, to request additional qualifications, and to make inquiries as may be necessary to verify qualifications.

IV SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS:

Statement of Qualifications MUST include the information below:

A) Name, Address, Telephone Number, Electronic E-mail, Facsimile Number, Contact Person;

B) Key Team Members/ Organizational chart illustrating reporting lines and names and titles for members of the Respondent’s Project Team. Resumes for each individual on the Respondent’s Project Team and definition of that person’s role in providing the Services;

C) Narrative of Qualifications, including a clear understanding of your research and evaluation experience;

D) Evidence of experience in the following: reporting, data analysis, public and community engagement, and program planning and development;

E) List of Certifications; and,

F) Similar projects reference list (List only projects in which you rendered the same type of services as the Services described in the SOQ).

V. INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must provide proof of insurance available upon notification of funding. Coverage must be in full force and effect at all times. Such insurance at a minimum must include the following coverage and limits of liability:

1. Commercial General Liability

A. Annual Aggregate $2,000,000

B. Per Occurrence $1,000,000

2. Commercial Auto Liability Insurance $ 300,000

3. Worker’s Compensation Insurance $1,000,000

4. Fidelity Bonding (25% of Contract Amount)

Subrogation Clause: The Subrecipient and all of its insurers shall, waive all rights of recovery or subrogation against the CFWC, its officers, partners, agents or employees and its insurance companies.

Additional Insured Clause: The policy must be endorsed to name the CFWC as an additional insured.

Note: Insurance limits are subject to change.

VI. SUBMISSION:

If Respondent is currently in default, or has received a notice of default, or will be (due to the passage of time) in default on any loan or financing agreement, specify relevant dates, circumstances, and prospects for resolution.

In addition, Respondent should be a company in good standing with state law and not a federally debarred contractor.

VII. REVIEW TIMELINE AND PROCESS:

A) All responses must follow the guidelines detailed below. If interested in applying, please respond no later than 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All SOQs must be submitted pursuant to the instructions below. It is the Offeror’s sole responsibility to ensure that the SOQ is delivered in the manner required by this RFQ by the Due Date and Time. Owner has the right to reject any SOQs not properly delivered.

B) SEND RESPONSES TO: One (1) original statement of qualification plus two (2) copies must be mailed or hand-delivered to the attention of Melanie Powell, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Washington County. MAILING ADDRESS: PO Box 5910, Greenville, Mississippi 38702 or PHYSICAL ADDRESS: 342 Washington Avenue, Greenville, Mississippi 38701

EMAIL QUESTIONS TO: mpowell@cfwashco.org

C) The CFWC is an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) employer. Minorities, women, other socially disadvantaged groups, and agencies are encouraged to apply.

Click here for more information.