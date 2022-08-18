Aug 11, 2022

by: Lorraine Weiskopf, WXXV

The Gulf Coast Business Council made a very important announcement during their member reception.

Their leadership team and members gathered inside the Aquatic Wonders exhibit at the Mississippi Aquarium to announce their new CEO, Jamie Miller.

For seven years, Ashley Edwards has held the title, but is delighted to pass the role over to Miller.

Edwards is beyond pleased with Mississippi’s economic growth and is expecting to see that upward trend continue.

Miller was the former executive director of DMR and has worked in public policy throughout the state. He’s eager to assist the council in discovering solutions so the state will continue to propel forward. “I want to build the influence of the organization across the state. There are other like-minded regions of the states and we should be working together to move Mississippi forward and I look forward to trying to do that.”

Miller will take over as CEO on November 1st.

