Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Gregory Todd as energy advisor and director of the Office of Energy Development

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 18, 2022)  – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has tapped Duchesne County Commissioner Gregory Todd as his new energy advisor and director of the Office of Energy Development, an agency within the Department of Natural Resources. 

“Greg’s extensive experience in both the energy sector and public service make him well suited for this role in our administration,” Gov. Cox said. “We look forward to his leadership in making sure Utahns have secure, affordable and sustainable sources of energy.”   

Commissioner Todd has served on the Duchesne County Commission since 2015. Prior to his public service, Todd spent his career in the oil and gas industry in Roosevelt including as a corporate sales representative for RN Industries, area manager for Nabor Well Service, operations superintendent for Pool Well Service and rig supervisor for Western Oil Well.

Todd is a resident of Duchesne and holds a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary/physical education from Brigham Young University.

# # #

