Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation Celebrates Grand Opening of Pilot Fuel Manufacturing Facility in Oak Ridge, Tenn.
New manufacturing plant for FCM® fuel qualification for U.S. advanced microreactors; factory uses advanced manufacturing process licensed from ORNLOAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (Ultra Safe Nuclear), the Seattle-based global leader in the development of micro reactors, today announced the grand opening of its Pilot Fuel Manufacturing (PFM) facility in Oak Ridge, Tenn. Located in the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP), the facility is leveraging the region’s specialized workforce to produce the first fuel for testing and qualification for use in Ultra Safe Nuclear’s advanced Micro Modular Reactor (MMR®) Energy System that is gaining traction in the U.S. and world markets.
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Dr. Kathryn Huff, and representatives from Senator Marsha Blackburn’s and Bill Hagerty’s office were on hand Thursday to tour the Ultra Safe Nuclear Pilot Fuel Manufacturing plant on the eve of commencing radiological operations.
“I am very excited Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation chose Oak Ridge to base their pilot fuel manufacturing operation,” said Congressman Chuck Fleischman. “Advanced nuclear fuel technologies are essential to bringing next generation nuclear energy to the market and will allow us to meet our future clean energy needs.”
The PFM facility uses the same production-scale modules for manufacturing TRISO coated fuel particles and the company’s patented Fully Ceramic-Microencapsulated (FCM®) fuel that will go into Ultra Safe Nuclear’s future commercial fuel manufacturing factory. PFM is a radiological facility capable of producing FCM for testing and qualification in multiple-kilogram quantities. In the process, PFM will also codify and demonstrate the manufacturing modules that will be used in the company’s commercial fuel manufacturing factory.
“It’s great to get PFM up and running here in Oak Ridge, which has a uniquely qualified nuclear workforce and contractor community,” said Dr. Kurt Terrani, executive vice president of Ultra Safe Nuclear. “We selected this location specifically and the support we’ve gotten to build out this first-of-its-kind plant with this level of quality and care, on an aggressive schedule and on budget is just phenomenal.”
The fuel manufacturing processes and modules are based on nuclear fuels research and development efforts of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Office of Nuclear Energy (NE). In fact, the 3D printing process for manufacturing refractory ceramic carbides was developed at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and licensed by Ultra Safe Nuclear for use in the PFM production line.
“It’s great to see technology developed at ORNL being used by industry – tech transfer is an important role that the national labs play.” Said Associate Laboratory Director for Fusion and Fission Energy and Science Dr. Kathryn A. McCarthy, ORN
“Dr. Kathryn Huff, the Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy remarked “The group of people here is truly star-studded. I’m incredibly impressed at the folks who have joined us here, and I think it’s an indication of how clearly important this mission is going to be and what part this facility will play in the future of our nuclear energy as we transform this nation into a factory fighting the calamity of climate change.”
“With this facility, Ultra Safe Nuclear moves one-step closer to the commercialization if its fuel production,” stated USNC’s CEO, Dr. Francesco Venneri. “The market is ready. The nation is ready. The world is ready. Ultra Safe Nuclear is proud to be leading the way with the Department of Energy, with Oak Ridge, and with all our partners every step of the way.”
Ultra Safe Nuclear was able to design and construct this privately funded facility in less than twelve months. The PFM facility will produce the first private sector TRISO and FCM fuel in the nation. This groundbreaking presence in Oak Ridge has already created more than 40 highly skilled jobs. The company is committed to rapid and efficient development of its advanced technologies with a focus on delivering tangible products to an energy market that needs nuclear power to shed carbon emissions.
“I’m pleased to welcome Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation to the great state of Tennessee. Today’s announcement serves as evidence of our state’s business-friendly environment, Tennessee’s highly skilled workforce and continued leadership in next generation nuclear technology” said Senator Bill Hagerty”
