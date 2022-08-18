Eagle Bluffs CA holds hunting draw for opening day of dove season

Body

Boone County, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be hosting a hunting draw for the opening day of dove season at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Sept. 1. Due to a high amount of interest in hunting the conservation area, hunters will need to put their names into the draw to have the opportunity to hunt Eagle Bluffs CA on Sept. 1.

Two separate draws will be held on opening day to allow a greater number of hunters the opportunity to hunt from the area. Hunters interested in entering the draw can do so at the Eagle Bluffs building located at 6700 W Rt. K in Columbia. Doors will open at 4 a.m. and the first draw will be at 4:30 a.m. For those chosen during the first draw, they will be assigned a numbered post where they can hunt from legal lighting to noon. The second draw will be conducted at 11 a.m., and those participants will be allowed to hunt from their assigned post between 1 p.m. to sunset.

For opening day, 45-50 posts will be available for hunting. As a reminder, non-toxic shot is required on Eagle Bluffs CA, and a maximum of two people will be allowed per post. Following opening day, posts will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dove season runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 29 with hunting permitted one half-hour before sunrise until sunset. Daily limits for each species of dove are 15 with a combined 45 possession limit. Hunters will need a valid small game or migratory bird hunting permit. For more information regarding dove hunting, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4TW.

For more information or questions regarding the Eagle Bluffs CA opening day draw, email troy.tallman@mdc.mo.gov.