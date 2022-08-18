Attorney General O'Connor Files Charges Against Oklahoma Contractor, Encourages Additional Victims to Come Forward

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed.

Francis Daniel Maldonado, 35, is charged with two counts of Embezzlement.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Maldonado, who owned 5 Brothers L&F Construction LLC, after receiving a complaint. Maldonado is accused of soliciting customers under the guise of home remodeling or repairs in exchange for partial upfront payment. Despite being paid, Maldonado then allegedly abandoned the projects and refused to issue refunds. Authorities say in both cases, Maldonado took $13,800.00 from the victims.

Attorney General O’Connor said his office believes there may be additional victims.

“Oklahomans who believe they may have been scammed by Maldonado, 5 Brothers L&F Construction LLC, or any other contractor should file a complaint with my office immediately,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “I will not tolerate businesses using deceptive practices to take advantage of Oklahomans.”

If convicted, Maldonado faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000.00 in fines, along with restitution owed to the victims.

To file a complaint with Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit, call 1-833-681-1895. For more tips on how to avoid contractor fraud, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.