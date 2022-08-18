Hematuria Treatment Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 1172.61 Million by 2029 | Upcoming Trends, Revenue, Size, Share, Growth and Prominent Players Outlook

Oral drugs is expected to boost the market growth. The segment is expected to accelerate the global market as most products are available in capsule and tablet form and it is a very feasible route of administration.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global hematuria treatment market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global hematuria treatment market is tend to be around 2.90% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 932.89 million in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 1172.61 million by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Summary:-

The global hematuria treatment market is expected to expand significantly during forecast period. The factors driving this market's growth are emerging markets and significant investment in research and development. The growth of hematuria treatment market enhanced by the growing cases of hematuria treatment which create an opportunity for the pharma companies to introduce novel therapy and promising pipeline drugs. COVID-19 also had a major impact on the market growth.

Hematuria is a clinical term which means a blood in the urine. Kidney is a filtration unit that normally prevents blood from entering the human urine. Hematuria is caused by various clinical condition such as defects in the filter’s unit of the kidneys or due certain condition such as bladder cancer or kidney cancer. Therefore, it is important to investigate the clinical cause of hematuria if undiagnosed, it can lead to life-threatening condition.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

2022 to 2029 Base Year – 2021

2021 Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Key Coverage in the Hematuria Treatment Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Hematuria Treatment Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Hematuria Treatment industry and their futuristic growth outlook

and their futuristic growth outlook Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Some of the major players operating in the Hematuria Treatment market are

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Merck & Co. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (India)

The Medicines Company (U.S.)

Market Opportunities:-

Rising Incidence of Chronic Disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common and life-threatening condition that affects majority of population worldwide. Various kinds of CKDs such as kidney stones, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and urinary tract infections. It is one of the key causes of hematuria and thus is driving the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

The rise in the number of hematuria therapeutics being delivered through retail pharmacies and the surge in the number of retail pharmacies in developed countries create opportunities for the market growth. In addition to this, patients prefer retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily accessible.

Key Market Segments:-

Type

Gross Hematuria

Microscopic Hematuria

Treatment Type

Drugs

Therapies

End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hematuria Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The major countries covered in the global hematuria treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing a positive growth in hematuria treatment market throughout the forecasted period owing to the global leaders in research and development activities, faulty life-style such as consumption of alcohol and increase in cases of hematuria.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to the developing healthcare facilities, large number of generic manufacturer and rise in government initiatives and specialist communities.

Industry Drivers

Increase in Geriatric Population

The geriatric population is expected to grow globally, propelling the global hematuria treatment market during the forecast period. According to the WHO, the global elderly population is expected to reach around 2 billion by 2050 from 617 million in 2015. This boost the market growth

Rising Demand for Oral Drugs

Oral drugs is expected to boost the market growth. The segment is expected to accelerate the global market as most products are available in capsule and tablet form and it is a very feasible route of administration.

