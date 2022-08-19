Miami HEAT Re-Sign Prestige Medical Imaging to Multi-Year Deal
Storied NBA franchise locks down radiology’s premier service organizationMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Medical Imaging (PMI) announced today that it has agreed to a multi-year partnership extension with the Miami HEAT of the National Basketball Association (NBA). As the “Official X-Ray Provider of the Miami HEAT,” PMI installed cutting-edge medical imaging equipment at FTX Arena in Miami and will provide the HEAT with industry-leading service and support for its equipment.
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with a first-class organization in the Miami HEAT,” said Bill Haussmann, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Medical Imaging. “As a modern, championship-winning sports franchise, the HEAT demands the latest healthcare technology for its players. When seconds matter in crunch time and athlete health is on the line, we’re proud that the HEAT trusts PMI’s advanced technology and 24/7/365 support to assist in the accurate diagnoses of players.”
Haussmann added, “Our relationship with the HEAT is yet another testament to PMI’s organizational growth in the Southeast. We’ve strategically expanded our geographic footprint and capabilities in the Southeast through acquisitions and technology. It’s very rewarding to have our company become a premier partner of choice because of the dedication and hard work of our employees."
Prestige Medical Imaging is the largest independent radiology service and solutions provider in the Eastern United States. Founded in 2003, PMI is headquartered in Newburgh, NY and is supported by private equity firm Atlantic Street Capital. With experienced field service engineers and a committed sales staff, PMI proudly serves hospitals, imaging centers, medical groups, orthopedic groups, and professional sports teams, providing the digital imaging technology, support, products, and training necessary to keep mission-critical environments running smoothly.
The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association’s Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat FTX Arena. The HEAT Group is a three-time champion, having won NBA championships in 2006, 2012, and 2013. The 2022-23 season is the franchise’s 35th anniversary season. FTX Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED-certified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility, which hosts over 150 events per year. For more information, please visit HEAT.com and FTXArena.com.
