Mega Site Construction Job in Southeast Awarded to Barnett Southern Corporation and Its Partnership

WASHINGTON, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant that broke ground in August. The $5.5 billion dollar manufacturing facility was announced by Hyundai and the State of Georgia on April 22, 2022, and will employ 8,100 workers in the Savannah area. The MegaSite will be home to the electric vehicle assembly plant and an adjacent EV battery factory, having a large economic impact on the local market.

"Barnett Southern Corporation's mission is to provide superior utilities and site development services to our customers. Our team is excited to partner with leading construction companies to form MegaCivil and be a part of this project," stated Ames Barnett, President of Barnett Southern Corporation.

With the partnership of the three construction contractor companies, the partnership will operate as MegaCivil, LLC. The Savannah Economic Development Authority selected MegaCivil, LLC as the primary contractor for this first phase, which will include clearing and site work. MegaCivil has over 75 years of combined construction experience, with three well-known construction companies from the state of Georgia. This initial phase will provide approximately 120 new jobs, including heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, supervisors and foremen. Phase 1 is slated to begin in the coming months, with completion slated in the second half of 2023.

In preparation of Phase 1, Barnett Southern will host a two-day MEGA hire event on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 at the Best Western Premier located at 103 San Drive Pooler, GA 31322, from 12:00PM until 8:00PM each day. There will be a live radio broadcast from local stations as well as food and drink for applicants. For more information on this event, visit www.barnettsouthern.com.

Barnett Southern is currently accepting applications on www.barnettsouthern.com/careers for the following positions: Heavy Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers, Foreman and Supervisors.

Barnett Southern Corporation is a leading heavy civil contractor in the Southeast. We are proud of an over 20-year legacy of quality work based on honesty, efficiency, and professionalism. Barnett Southern has the experience and capacity in a variety of divisions, including Civil Construction, Marine, Energy and Disaster Relief.

