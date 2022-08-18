Kombucha Market 2022-2030: Increasing Health-Conscious And Rising Demand For Clean Labels And Organic Beverage Products

Reports And Data

The Global Kombucha Market size was USD 2.95 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Kombucha Market is expected to reach USD 19.26 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing demand in developing economies inclination towards preventive healthcare and increasing awareness of the health benefits of kombucha consumption. Komchucha offers a range of health benefits. For instance, Kombucha, particularly with green tea, affects as an antioxidant in the liver, reducing the liver toxicity caused by toxic chemicals, sometimes by at least 70%. The beverage is mostly consumed by dancers and athletes, as they often suffer from arthritis pains muscle strains, and common aches.

A belief that the benefits of kombucha are common to drinking other teas or having any other fermented foods, may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. On August 2017, KeVita introduced its new products Roots Beer and Blueberry Basil for their Brew Kombucha product lines. On December 2016, Humm Kombucha opened their new production facility which is of 4000 sq. foot area and capable of filling up 1.5 million bottles/ month, allowing the company to double its production. This is supposed to increase the production capacity of the company.

Market Overview:

All enterprises involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials fall within the food and beverage sector. Fresh and packaged meals, as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, are all included. Apart from drugs, this industry touches every product designed for human consumption.

As a result of the current economic depression caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, consumers are seeking to save as much money as possible. Consumers are doing so in a variety of ways, including buying more generic things and cooking their own meals instead of going out. As a result, food processing companies are getting more creative in order to reduce the cost of goods sold, attract more customers, and increase profit margins.

Obesity has a tremendous impact on the global food and beverage industry. The desire for healthful foods has grown, as has the demand for more detailed nutritional information. Companies have responded by launching lower-calorie foods and tightening control over how their brand is viewed in response to both of these changes. Companies want to be viewed as a healthy brand, thus they support activities that indicate this, such as youth sports. There has even been talk of levying a tax on foods linked to obesity to deter people from eating them.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• GT's Living Foods,

• KeVita.com,

• Brew Dr. Kombucha,

• Humm Kombucha,

• Reeds Inc.,

• Suja Life, LLC,

• NessAlla Kombucha

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

• Natural

• Flavored

By Application Outlook

• Dairy Products

• Beverages

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Processed Foods

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Pharmacies and Medical Stores

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Kombucha market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Kombucha market.

The global Kombucha market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

