The Black Authors Matter Announces its Official 2022 South Africa and Botswana Experience

On the 17th of September in Johannesburg we get to share our stories together on TEDxUniversityofSouthAfrica platform, show casing ideas to help us tackle mental health issues, inspire the next generation, uplift marginalized groups and some that break so

Black Authors Matter South Africa Flyer

Black Authors Matter Tour announces The 2022 Black Authors Matter Book Tour South Africa and Botswana Experience

This tour was built to give the cemented and newly emerging authors of our culture a platform to travel around the globe to spread the messages that are embedded in the pages of their iconography.”
— Nikko D TooGood

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Authors Matter Tour officially announced the 2022 Black Authors Matter Book Tour South Africa and Botswana Experience happening September 14th, 2022 thru September 23rd, 2022 Curated by B.A.M founder Nikko Toogood, the purpose of this tour is to give Black authors and their work recognition, visibility, and support. The tour will start in Johannesburg, SA and make its way to Gaborone and Kasane, Botswana.


The founder's goal for this tour is to give emerging Black authors a platform and visibility to share their messages in other parts of the world. For centuries, black authors have been telling powerful stories that culturally enrich the people in their communities. Their experiences and insights have provided a unique perspective essential to literature and society. Unfortunately, their contributions are often overlooked, underrepresented, or diminished in bookstores. This tour is an opportunity to change that.


Celebrating the tour's fourth year, The Black Authors Matter Tour has partnered with Tedx University of South Africa to take 25 African American Authors to be a part of one the largest stages in the world.

A TEDx event is organized by volunteers from the local community, and just like TED events, it lacks any commercial, religious or political agenda. Its goal is to spark conversation, connection and community.

With the Theme: Penning the Present to Inspire the Future and Authors Building Bridges.

Our Featured Authors Consist of:

Tiffani Teachy, Isaiah Johnson Dr.Keba Richmond, Norma McLauchlin , Nancy Lee , Angela Wynn, Deliqua Isom, Dr. Pamela Gurley, Brock Williams, Daria Rosen, Mia Wallace, Tekenya Johnson, Brenda Thomas, Verlisa Hooks, Michelle Words, Lisa Young, Abdule Finner, Shermaine Perry Knights, David Glover, Laqueda Ricks Shakera Mckenzie , Taurea Avant, Yolande Tyler.

