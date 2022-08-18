Richmond-based Astyra Corporation Named One of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Top Private Companies
Staffing firm celebrates 25th anniversary with an appearance in Inc. 5000 list for the 6th timeRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astyra Corporation, a black-owned staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has once again been named on the Inc. 5000 list. The honor is reserved for the top 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Astyra’s 179% growth rate landed the company on the list for the 6th time. The Richmond region had 38 companies earn recognition on the 2022 list.
“What better way to usher in our 25th year than to find ourselves in Inc. once again," says CEO and cofounder Ken Ampy. “This achievement proves that the ‘Astyra approach’ to work and culture resonates with our clients and contract associates.”
With resources in 15 states, Astyra has grown rapidly by providing top talent to high-profile clients since 1997. Astyra Corporation earned its first Inc. 5000 recognition in 2009. In April 2021, Astyra received Corporate Plus distinction from the National Minority Supplier Development Council for their proficiency in fulfilling extensive national contracts.
"Appearing on the Inc. 5000 for the 6th time is an honor we would have not thought possible when we started in 1997”, remarks President and cofounder Sam Young. “It’s been a great ride thus far, yet there’s still more to come.”
Astyra specializes in Information Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Call Center staffing. As a solution-based company, Astyra focuses on providing top talent who will help clients build their vision and achieve their goals. Nationally, Astyra has staffed more than 300 people year-to-date. In the past year, Astyra’s internal staff has grown by 30% to support its major expansion.
258 Virginia private companies reported total revenue of $19.6 billion on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, a 6% increase from 2021. This substantial increase is a testament to the resilience and innovation private companies showed amid labor shortages and the continued impact of Covid-19.
Results of the 2022 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing list with company profiles, growth rates, criteria, and more can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.
About Astyra
Established in 1997, Astyra Corporation is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm located in Richmond, Virginia. They are experts in matching high skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Their high-profile clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators. For more information, visit https://astyra.com/.
About Inc.
Founded in 1979, Inc. is an American business magazine based in New York City. Inc. is the magazine for growing companies and offers insight, tools, competitive awareness, and more. The award-winning media multiplatform serves an audience of more than 50 million people monthly through a variety of channels such as print, websites, social media, podcasts, and newsletters. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/.
About Inc. 5000 List
Since 1982, the prestigious Inc. 5000 list evaluates company data to recognize and honor the fastest-growing private companies in America. The honorable recognition allows business owners to gain awareness among other successful business owners and gain new revenue-based opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
