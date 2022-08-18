Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Announces 2022 Tourette Syndrome Scholarship Recipients

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars 2022 Scholarship Recipients

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars announces the award of ten college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome.

I continue to be amazed at the caliber of student applications we receive. As the years go on, the students applying have more and more involvement in the TS community and are proud of who they are.” — D4TS Vice President Kelsey Padilla

FLEMING ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kelsey B. Diamantis TS Scholarship Family Foundation, Inc., dba Dollars 4 Tic Scholars, a non-profit organization established in 2014, has just announced the recipients of its 2022 Tourette Syndrome Scholarships. Dollars 4 Tic Scholars awards college scholarships to students around the U.S. who live with the challenges of Tourette Syndrome.

The 2022 scholarship recipients include:

• Jeremy James Albergo of Longport, NJ – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Superstar Scholarship” in the amount of $2,000.00, which recognizes a student who spreads awareness about Tourette Syndrome in their school or community. Jeremy graduated from Ocean City High School and will attend Rutgers University in Piscataway, NJ in the fall as an incoming freshman. His major is Political Science/International Studies.

• Alyssa Tamsin Ram of Needham, MA – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Scholarship sponsored by the Brad Cohen Tourette Foundation” in the amount of $1,000.00. Alyssa is an incoming junior at University of Colorado Boulder. She is majoring in Neurosciences.

• Elliot C. Kinney of York, PA – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Renewable Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500. Elliot graduated from West York Area High School. He will attend Chapman University in Orange, CA as an incoming freshman. He will major in Writing for Film and Television.

• Quintin Edward Utterback of Oakland, MD – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Renewable Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. Quintin graduated from Southern Garrett High School. He will attend Hamilton College in Clinton, NY as an incoming freshman. Quintin will double major in Sociology/Psychology.

• Bryce Nicholas Lloyd of Lutherville, MD – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Renewable Scholarship” in the amount of $1,000. Bryce graduated from Gilman High School. As a freshman this fall, he will attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, majoring in Chemical Engineering.

• Caden Gabriel Wilkerson of Cordova, TN – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Tourette Syndrome Renewable Scholarship” in the amount of $1,000.00. Caden is a graduate of Homelife Academy. He will major in Commercial Music as an incoming freshman at Union University, Jackson, TN.

• Taylore Ashton of Brady, TX – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. Taylor is a fourth time recipient. She is a senior at Texas Tech University majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agribusiness. She plans to become an Equine Specialist.

• Virginia Williams of Copley, OH – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,500.00. Virginia is a second-year recipient. She is a sophomore at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. She is majoring in Biology.

• Maxwell Plenby of West Hartford, CT – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,000.00. Max is a second-year recipient. He is a sophomore at Manhattanville College in New York majoring in Political Science.

• Hayden Bell of Lyndhurst, OH – Recipient of the “2022 Dollars 4 Tic Scholars Renewable Tourette Syndrome Scholarship” in the amount of $1,000. He is a sophomore college freshman and will attend John Carroll University in Ohio. Hayden is a second-year recipient. He is majoring in Biology on the Pre-Medical track, with a minor in Spanish and Hispanic Studies.

The Dollars 4 Tic Scholars scholarship program received scholarship applications from students around the country in response to its offering. Essays from the applicants which tell stories about their experience as a person with Tourette Syndrome are posted to the organization’s website to help others who may be experiencing a life with Tourette.

In addition to college scholarships, Dollars 4 Tic Scholars supports younger children ages 7 to 17 by sponsoring two children every summer to attend Tourette Syndrome Summer Camp.

Dollars 4 Tic Scholars may be reached at 904-375-8072, at http://www.dollars4ticscholars.org, on Facebook or Instagram at “Dollars4TicScholars”, or by email at info@dollars4ticscholars.org.

