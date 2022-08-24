$2 Million Awarded to Local Recovery Centers to Reduce SUD Mortality in Belknap County

ki®RC, and other local partners awarded a $2 million HRSA grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders.

LACONIA, NH, USA, August 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- kathy ireland® Recovery Centers ki®RC ), in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County, New Hampshire.For more than five years, New Hampshire has consistently ranked among the top ten states in the nation in the overall rate of overdose due to prescription and injection drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. kathy irelandRecovery Centers will work closely with local community partners in New Hampshire to enhance services for people with substance use and mental health disorders.To receive the funds over a four-year performance period, kathy irelandRecovery Centers and its community partners must achieve the following: 1) expansion of virtual and integrated treatment and recovery supports through telehealth, 2) provision of behavioral health workforce and community awareness trainings, 3) investments in services that enhance resources for underserved populations, and 4) multiple investments that increase treatment and recovery support access and engagement, including transportation, gas cards, and phones for virtual service access.“We know people who struggle with substance use or mental health disorders often face enormous barriers to receiving the help and support they need,” shares Douglas M. Leech, Founder and CEO of Ascension Recovery Services. “As a result, many people experience these challenges until it’s too late. We want to make sure no one faces them alone — and that’s why we’re committed to increasing access to substance use and mental health prevention, treatment, and recovery support across the United States. That’s exactly what this funding will allow us and our community partners to do. Evidence-based treatment will be much more accessible as a direct result of this funding.”The funded consortium will also focus on supporting training and education for behavioral health professionals. This includes helping people become certified recovery support workers (CRSWs); CRSWs are people who provide recovery support, such as recovery coaching, recovery planning, community education, advocacy, and linkage and referral to other community programs. To become a CRSW in New Hampshire, specific training, supervision, and other requirements must be met.“kathy irelandRecovery Centers is committed to continuing to work as a collaborative partner to expand available treatment and recovery resources,” says Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy irelandWorldwide (kiWW). “As the world is continuing to struggle through a decades-long substance use and mental health crisis, a multi-year global pandemic, and associated economic hardships and social challenges, the development and expansion of the behavioral health continuum of care is necessary and cannot be overstated. Collaborative partnerships, such as those being funded through this grant, will make the biggest impact and help to address these very challenging issues. Together, we can and will make a difference.”If you or someone you know needs help for a substance use disorder, contact SAMHSA.gov or call 800-662-HELP (4357) to find a treatment center near you.About kathy irelandRecovery Centers – Laconiakathy irelandRecovery Centers is a national leader that provides innovative substance use disorder services through the development of accessible treatment centers to those in need. We use an individualized, person-centered approach while engaging with collaborative community partners to ensure the full continuum of care while eliminating gaps in treatment and providing a comprehensive approach of assisting individuals to engage in a healthy, purposeful, and fulfilling life. kiRC has an outpatient facility in New Hampshire, an inpatient facility in West Virginia, and three sober living homes. To learn more, visit www.kathyirelandrecoverycenters.com