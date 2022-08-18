Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,741 in the last 365 days.

July Jobs Report: Rhode Island Maintains Lowest Unemployment Rate in Recorded History

RHODE ISLAND, August 18 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on today's jobs report, which shows that Rhode Island is maintaining a strong unemployment rate of 2.7 percent – tied with last month, and April and May of 1988 for the lowest rate on record:

"Rhode Island's economic momentum is clear by the continued strong jobs reports we are seeing month after month. My Administration is focused on building on that momentum each and every day," said Governor McKee. "Rhode Islanders should be encouraged by the progress we're making together. In addition to record low unemployment rates, our state has one of the top-ranked economic recoveries in the nation and we've recovered nearly 90 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic with good-paying jobs still available."

See the full jobs report at https://dlt.ri.gov/press-releases/rhode-island-based-jobs-increase-100-june-july-unemployment-rate-remains-27-percent.

###

You just read:

July Jobs Report: Rhode Island Maintains Lowest Unemployment Rate in Recorded History

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.