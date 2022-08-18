Sankara Eye Foundation to Host Dandia Dhamaka 2022 Fundraiser in Austin, Texas
The Austin chapter of Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) announced SEF Dandia Dhamaka 2022, a celebration of Navratri on SepT 17, 2022, at Round Rock Sports Center.ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin chapter of the Sankara Eye Foundation (SEF) announced today the return of their popular SEF Dandia Dhamaka 2022, a celebration of Navratri on September 17, 2022, at the Round Rock Sports Center. The event will raise money to help eradicate curable blindness in India.
India has the largest population of the blind in the world. Proceeds from the SEF Dandia Dhamaka ticket sales and sponsorships will go towards the Sankara Eye Foundation’s mission to provide rural and poverty-stricken people in India with quality eyecare, free of charge.
A family-friendly event that also supports the local community, the SEF Dandia Dhamaka will feature food, music by DJ Nish, dance, special activities for the kids, a pre-Dandia beginner workshop with Monsoon Dance Bollywood and Yoga and AGNI, a photo booth, and more. CDC guidelines will be followed and enforced to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.
Sponsors for the 2022 SEF Dandia Dhamaka include Trinity Texas Realty Inc., Nazia’s Indian Collection, Sanjit Tamhane, Paul Parag Ratanpara Real Estate, and Idea Money. Supporting SEF’s mission through sponsorship provides our donors publicity opportunities while championing an important cause. Those interested in sponsoring this year’s event should contact the Austin chapter of the Sankara Eye Foundation at sef-austin@giftofvision.org.
Tickets to attend the event are $15 per ticket, and children under five can attend for free. Individuals looking to purchase 10 tickets, or more are eligible for a 10 percent group discount. Dandia sticks will be available for purchase at the event for $4 per pair.
Dandia for a cause: Celebrate Navratri while giving the gift of vision to those in need at Austin’s SEF Dandia Dhamaka. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://giftofvision.org/events/austin-dandia-dhamaka-2022/.
About Sankara Eye Foundation, USA
India has the largest population of the world’s blind with over 45 million visually impaired and 12 million of them totally blind. Since 1998, Sankara Eye Foundation, USA’s mission has been to reach out to the rural poor and provide quality vision care and ophthalmologic treatment free of cost to the needy by building operationally self-sufficient super specialty eye care hospitals across India.
Every year, one million more people are added to these statistics. Fortunately, nearly 80% of them can easily be cured if they receive timely treatment. In 2019, Sankara Eye Foundation USA was able to support over 215,000 free eye surgeries performed at the Sankara Eye Hospitals India and its partner hospitals.
Sankara Eye Foundation, USA (TAX ID:77-6141976) can be reached directly by telephone at (866) 726-5272 or by email info@giftofvision.org.
Events are an important way for Sankara Eye Foundation to raise awareness about our mission and to spread goodwill among our donor bases. They also allow us to build partnerships with other organizations and local businesses interested in supporting the cause. Most importantly, events help us build our volunteer base, which remains the largest asset in our efforts to eradicate curable blindness and provide rural and poverty-stricken people with quality eyecare, free of charge.
