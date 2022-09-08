Cantey Advisors Celebrates 2 More Successes with Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching®
With the mission to keep paying it forward, two more leaders have been recognized by their stakeholders as creating measurable leadership growth.
We are thrilled with the Mini-Survey™ results our clients are receiving and so very grateful for their partnership.”CAMDEN, SC, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Cantey, a Master Certified Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching® Executive Coach, marks the 52th Mini-Survey™ success reporting positive leadership change as seen by the Leader’s manager, peers and direct reports.
— Catherine Cantey
The Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching® certification is a disciplined practice that helps coaches learn and apply a proven process to help leaders effectively change behavior. This unique methodology pioneered measuring leader improvement to determine the value of leadership coaching. Stakeholder Centered Coaching® has demonstrated a remarkable track record of success as measured by its proprietary Mini-Survey™ tool.
The Mini-Survey™ is a short, easy to use, confidential online assessment where stakeholders who have supported a leader working to become a better leader share their perception of the positive change in behavior achieved over the duration of the coaching engagement. The Mini-Survey™ is a vital part of how we differentiate our coaching service and live up to our mission.
Founder and CEO of Cantey Advisors, Catherine Cantey, brings more than 20 years of success in big banking. Catherine managed both Billion-dollar lines of credit for her clients and created 90% success of the 3,000 proposals she led her team to produce. She used her front row seat seeing businesses come and go to recognize the power of thinking and doing differently as the key to remaining vital over time.
A huge advocate of the power of new thinking, Catherine initiated and supported a $12.1 million public-private partnership resulting in the installation of 256 miles of fiber to help close a rural broadband gap.
The focus of her own business is to provide that very same opportunity to innovate, disrupt and evolve to existing businesses as she partners with CEOs and their teams using her unique process for Business Vitality™ over time and in ever-changing markets. And she highlights successes of others with the Business Vitality® podcast, found on Spotify and other podcast outlets.
Catherine supports the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, United Way of Kershaw County and New Day on Mill. Her thought leadership on a variety of topics including Sales, Technology, Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experiences (EX) and Operational Efficiencies led to the development of her unique and powerful process for Business Vitality®.
Her international services include the best practices in both business and people development. Catherine is located in the southeastern United States.
When you are ready to learn more, visit CatherineCantey.com or email Team@CatherineCantey.com.
Catherine Cantey
Cantey Advisors
+1 803-361-4962
team@catherinecantey.com