Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,734 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (POL; GOED) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. ("Polished" or the "Company") POL GOED))). Investors who purchased Polished shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pol.

The investigation concerns whether Polished has violated federal securities laws.

In July 2020, Polished (then known as 1847 Goedecker Inc.) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling shares priced at $9.00 per share. Then, on August 15, 2022, after market hours, Polished announced on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC its inability to timely file its Form 10-Q for its second quarter of its fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 due to its Board's Audit Committee recently beginning "an independent investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations." Further, the Company announced that "[t]he investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee continues to work diligently with independent counsel and consultants to complete the investigation" and that "[t]he Company cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results." On this news, Polished's share price fell sharply during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022 and pre-market trading on August 16, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedPolished shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pol. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/712665/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Polishedcom-Inc-fka-1847-Goedeker-Inc-POL-GOED-Investigation

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (POL; GOED) Investigation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.