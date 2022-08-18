Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (POL; GOED) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. ("Polished" or the "Company") POL GOED))). Investors who purchased Polished shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pol.

The investigation concerns whether Polished has violated federal securities laws.

In July 2020, Polished (then known as 1847 Goedecker Inc.) conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling shares priced at $9.00 per share. Then, on August 15, 2022, after market hours, Polished announced on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC its inability to timely file its Form 10-Q for its second quarter of its fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022 due to its Board's Audit Committee recently beginning "an independent investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations." Further, the Company announced that "[t]he investigation is ongoing, and the Audit Committee continues to work diligently with independent counsel and consultants to complete the investigation" and that "[t]he Company cannot predict the duration of the investigation, eventual scope, its outcome, or its impact on the Company's financial results." On this news, Polished's share price fell sharply during after-hours trading on August 15, 2022 and pre-market trading on August 16, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedPolished shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pol. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

