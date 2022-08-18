Submit Release
Precision Motion Systems Production Space Increased by 11,000 sqft at PI (Physik Instrumente) HQ

The new building allows PI to convert office space in their main building into production space to increase manufacturing output of high precision motion control, robotics, and nanopositioning products.

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) August 18, 2022

The rising global demand for semiconductor chips requires investments in equipment that is needed for chip production. PI is a global leader in ultra-precision motion control, nanopositioning, and precision automation equipment that finds use in critical production processes of the latest generation of semiconductors, optics and photonics components. To satisfy the growing need for these motion control products, PI continues to expand its production facilities at multiple locations around the world. The most recent addition was a new building at PI's HQ in Karlsruhe Germany, allowing for an extension of the existing production area by another 11,000 square feet.

This new investment is part of PI's global initiative to increase output and reduce delivery times for critical high-performance positioning and automation products and solutions for global markets such as semiconductor technology, laser processing, automation and robotics, medical technology, and aerospace.

About PI
PI is a privately held, leading manufacturer of precision motion control equipment, piezoelectric motors, air bearings, hexapod parallel-kinematic robots and ultrasonic transducers for semiconductor applications, lasers and photonics, bio-nano-technology, medical engineering, and aerospace. PI has been developing and manufacturing standard & custom precision motion products with piezoceramic and electromagnetic drives for more than 5 decades. The company has been ISO 9001 certified since 1994 and provides innovative, high-quality solutions for OEM and research. The PI group employs more than 1,400 people worldwide in 15 subsidiaries and R&D / engineering and customer support centers on 3 continents.

