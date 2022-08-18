Submit Release
Blue Star Families' Racial Equity & Inclusion Director To Be Featured Speaker During Disney's Veterans Institute Summit

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 20th at 3:55 PM ET, Blue Star Families (BSF)'s Director of Racial Equity & Inclusion, Carlandra "CT" Moss will be featured in the Disney's Veterans Institute Summit closing panel.

The Veterans Institute Summit is a two-day event of conversations with speakers aiming to increase resources for supporting and enabling Veterans and military spouses as they explore quality and meaningful employment outside of military service and to introduce business professionals and organizations to the proven useful insights from The Walt Disney Company's Heroes Work Here initiative. 

Moss will deliver remarks on the panel entitled "Inspiring Action" which will be the culmination of the summit. The discussion will focus on the implementation of the knowledge gained during the event, how attendees can make a difference in their organization, and provide support for Veterans, service members, military spouses, and families.

WHAT: 

Disney's Veterans Institute Summit


WHERE:

ESPN Wide World of Sports located at Walt Disney World® Resort 

 700 S Victory Way, Orlando, FL 34747

Or Online 


WHO:  

Carlandra "CT" Moss, Racial Equity & Inclusion Director; Blue Star Families

Dr. Beth Funk, Co-Founder & Executive Director, A Hero's Light;

Brian Alvarado, Director, Military Spouse Programs, Hiring Our Heroes

David Bellavia, Medal of Honor Recipient

Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

General Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

Stephanie Ramos, Correspondent, ABC News

Stephanie Young, President, Disney Institute, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures & Expeditions, & National Geographic Live

And others


WHEN:  

Friday, August 19th - Saturday, August 20th

Blue Star Families' Carlandra "CT" Moss is set to speak Saturday, August 20th at approximately 3:55 PM ET

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org

To learn more about the upcoming Blue Star Families Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, please visit https://bluestarwelcomeweek.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-star-families-racial-equity--inclusion-director-to-be-featured-speaker-during-disneys-veterans-institute-summit-301608714.html

SOURCE Blue Star Families

