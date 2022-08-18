Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,733 in the last 365 days.

LDH hosting free COVID-19 vaccination event at BREC's Liberty Lagoon, Aug. 20

The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 along with its community partners is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event for anyone six months and older at BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave., in Baton Rouge.

 

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

 

Anyone who is vaccinated will get a free 3-hour pass to the waterpark for admission that day and a $50 gift card, while supplies last. LDH will be administering first and second shots as well as booster shots. 

 

"With school back in session, we want to help provide vaccinations to our kids as well as adults to protect everyone in the midst of this sixth surge – especially the younger ones six months and older.  The waterpark provides a place where people would naturally gather and feel comfortable. We’re very grateful to our sponsors for helping us to make this possible,” said Region 2 Medical Director, Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria.

 

The event is sponsored by BREC, Pafford Medical Services and the Louisiana Primary Care Association.

 

CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible. 

 

If you have questions about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines or you need support, call the Louisiana COVID-19 Support Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

You just read:

LDH hosting free COVID-19 vaccination event at BREC's Liberty Lagoon, Aug. 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.