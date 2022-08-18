LDH hosting free COVID-19 vaccination event at BREC's Liberty Lagoon, Aug. 20

The Louisiana Department of Health's (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 along with its community partners is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event for anyone six months and older at BREC's Liberty Lagoon, 111 Lobdell Ave., in Baton Rouge.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who is vaccinated will get a free 3-hour pass to the waterpark for admission that day and a $50 gift card, while supplies last. LDH will be administering first and second shots as well as booster shots.

"With school back in session, we want to help provide vaccinations to our kids as well as adults to protect everyone in the midst of this sixth surge – especially the younger ones six months and older. The waterpark provides a place where people would naturally gather and feel comfortable. We’re very grateful to our sponsors for helping us to make this possible,” said Region 2 Medical Director, Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria.

The event is sponsored by BREC, Pafford Medical Services and the Louisiana Primary Care Association.

CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.