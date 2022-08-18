Overnight closures of SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon continue next week

SEDONA – The Arizona Department of Transportation has been working overnight on State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon this week to continue improvements to the highway. These overnight full closures will continue next week.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, crews will continue to close SR 89A from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. so they can safely work on improvements to the highway.

Northbound SR 89A will be closed at the Cave Springs Campground at milepost 386, while southbound 89A will be closed at the Oak Creek Vista Overlook at milepost 390. Drivers traveling between Flagstaff and Sedona will need to use I-17 and SR 179 as a detour to get around the closure.

No overnight closures are scheduled this weekend. Crews should wrap up this series of overnight full closures by Friday, Aug. 26.

The $11.1 million project started earlier this year and includes rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation. The work is anticipated to be completed by late 2023 with a possible winter hiatus at the end of this year.

For more information about the project, visit azdot.gov/SR89A.