Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,737 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Albany

Albany, GA (August 18, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:27 a.m., Albany Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 1317 Montego Court in Albany. When officers arrived, they were told a man, identified as Richard Lee Hunter, Jr., age 36, had assaulted his mother with a gun. Hunter was yelling at the officers from inside the home. At one point, Hunter opened the door and fired several shots at the officers. An officer returned fire, causing Hunter to retreat and barricade himself inside the home. SWAT and negotiation personnel arrived and attempted to get Hunter to surrender. SWAT deployed chemical munitions into the home to get Hunter to come out. After Hunter failed to come out, SWAT personnel entered the home and found Hunter hiding in a closet. He was arrested and transported to the Dougherty County jail.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office for review. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Albany

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.