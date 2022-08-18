Nappy Roots’ Hip Hop Artist and Brewery Owner Recovering from Injury due to Robbery at Atlantucky Brewery
I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother, Scales, is safe and recovering,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound.
— Atlantucky Business Partner and Nappy Roots Member Skinny (William Hughes)
Scales is being properly cared for, and he is planning to return to work as soon as possible. In addition, no patrons were present, no damage was done to the brewery and funds were not successfully stolen from the establishment.
Following the armed robbery at Atlantucky Brewery, Scales was kidnapped while closing the establishment. Then the suspects forced him into his car and drove the victim to Hapeville. After a struggle, Scales was able to break free but suffered a gunshot wound to his leg prior to returning to safety and contacting the police.
“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother, Scales, is safe and recovering, which is most important,” said Skinny (William Hughes), Atlantucky business partner and fellow Nappy Roots member. “I am so grateful for the Atlanta community and all the support we’ve received since the incident and am hoping for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you all at Atlantucky or on tour. Stay Nappy!”
This is the only incident at the brewery since its opening. The team will be proactively increasing security to further ensure the safety of its customers and employees.
“We would appreciate it if the public would allow us some privacy over the next week while we re-evaluate the situation, as this is an ongoing investigation,” said Skinny. “I assure you that we will share the outcomes, as the police department allows. For now, we are happy that Scales is safe and recovering.”
For more information, please visit www.atlantucky.com or www.nappyroots.com.
Nappy Roots were nominated for two American Music Awards (AMA) in 2003: Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B and Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B. That same year, they were also nominated for Best New Artist at the Soul Train Award. In 2011, Southern Entertainment Awards nominated their album “The Pursuit of Nappyness” for Album of the Year. The band’s most recent full-length album, “Another 40 Akerz,” was released in 2017.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com