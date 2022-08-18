Femtech Market Outlook 2022: Hidden Trends and Growth Opportunities

Femtech Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Femtech Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Femtech market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Sustain Natural, HeraMED, Totohealth, Nuvo, Athena Feminine Technologies, iSono Health, Minerva, Sera Prognostics, BioWink, Elvie.

Women’s health technology, known as Femtech, is one of the fastest-growing and well-funded categories of digital health. Femtech generally encompasses a range of digital health software and tech-enabled service providers that cater to the specific biological needs of women. These needs span from general health and wellness to reproductive health, including fertility, pregnancy, and nursing care. Femtech sectors mostly includes maternal and child care, family planning, fertility, and menstrual cycles while other biomedical devices and applications to deal with invasive reproductive health.

With predominantly women as end users, the Femtech application market spreads across about 50% and more of the global population. The market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics and digital health. Largest market revenue was estimated in Digital Health. Ranging from the digital birth control to wearable breast pumps, hence unprecedented market growth is witnessed in digital innovative femtech market. This is one of the major attributors for propelling the market rate of the global femtech industry during the forecast period. In addition, the femtech application finds application in all the critical domains of women healthcare. These areas are majorly lucrative as they need attention on priority. Uterine healthcare, general health, reproductive health, pelvic, pregnancy and nursing care, are some of the most common instances belonging to this category. Furthermore, these disciplines foster the market share of the global femtech market.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Femtech market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Femtech market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Femtech market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Femtech market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Femtech Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Femtech Market by Key Players: Sustain Natural, HeraMED, Totohealth, Nuvo, Athena Feminine Technologies, iSono Health, Minerva, Sera Prognostics, BioWink, Elvie

Femtech Market By Type: Devices, Software, Services, Others

Femtech Market By Application: Reproductive health, Pregnancy & nursing care, Pelvic & uterine healthcare, General healthcare & wellness, Others

Femtech Market By End User: Direct-to-consumer, Hospitals, Diagnostic centres, Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

