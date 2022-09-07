Mailing List Website has readied databases on philanthropists and other donors around the United States of America
America has its fair share of philanthropists. However, reaching them for the right cause can be challenging without the right contacts.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a marketing company that aims to help businesses and charities achieve sales or donation milestones. For organizations focusing on working with businesses, the many business postal mailing lists will be ideal for these goals. These databases contain the most relevant details, like phone numbers, names, and corporate titles of the most relevant decision-makers for these high-volume transactions.
However, even as some organizations work with businesses, others aim at the general public. These groups will want to examine the many consumer postal mailing lists available across different spectrums. The databases can be broken down into both geographic and demographic marketing metrics. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is prepared to help any business or charity to achieve their B2B or retail consumer goals.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing & Their Origin
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing began with the idea of a disabled veteran. After completing all the duties and responsibilities of military service, the next step was to move in a different direction. That direction, instead of defense, would be growth, specifically economic growth. The goal would be to help businesses increase their client or customer outreach. A start-up was formed to achieve this, and today, the company proudly maintains staff with over 50 years of industry experience in the marketing sector.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing entered the business world during a period of change. The more established marketing strategies like radio or print advertising continued to dominate the field, but a newcomer, digital marketing, was already making waves. The company’s first focus was on direct mail, a choice that would fortuitously impart skillsets in data acquisition, management, and analytics. As digital marketing rapidly emerged as a new platform people wanted to use, the company was positioned to take advantage of this. It integrated and offered digital marketing services, gaining an early mover advantage that yielded significant gains for the company and its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has moved well beyond its initial service range of only the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The whole United States is now covered, including Alaska and Hawaii. The rest of the North American continent is also served, with access to markets in Canada and Mexico. For companies or charities that want to go international, it’s possible to cross the Atlantic and use lists that provide access to European Union markets like France.
Philanthropy Requires The Right Approach
Philanthropy is “the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the donation of money to good causes.” The United States has always had a good track record in this area. Whether people are incredibly wealthy or living honest, middle-class lives, the impulse to help has always been there.
However, philanthropy, and the many causes that benefit from it, are a vast category. While people are often happy to donate, this is not an assumption that can be made for everyone at all times. In many cases, the willingness of philanthropist donors to act rests on being targeted with the right cause.
Tailor The Cause To The Donor
This is where precise market targeting can play an important role. Just because someone has donated in the past does not guarantee a response for every cause. As with marketing for retail products and services, philanthropists will have specific interests in the reasons they want to donate. Some, for example, will only contribute to religious causes, while others feel more comfortable donating to child welfare causes or disaster recovery causes.
For the best results and the highest likelihood of engagement and response, it’s always better to know more about your target market and cater to that specific demographic data. In today’s world, philanthropists fill out surveys, subscribe to mailing lists, and do other activities. This makes it easier to target the right kind of charity to the specific philanthropic interest to increase the chances of a donation.
Reaching The Philanthropist Donors
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has database lists for philanthropist donors throughout the United States. The lists are comprehensive enough to accommodate nationwide marketing plans but can also be narrowed down to regional coverage like the Pacific Northwest. The targeting can be localized even more, such as just one state, like Washington State. Even specific neighborhoods in a town or a city, such as targeting philanthropist donors in Queen Anne, Seattle, can be accommodated.
Databases also have extensive demographic breakdowns. Philanthropist donors can be marketed by charitable interests, such as disaster relief or child welfare, or religious affiliations, such as only primarily Christian interests. Financial categories can also be requested if there’s a focus on targeting mainly high-net-worth owners, for example.
Contact details can be provided in a variety of different formats. For direct mail campaigns, physical mailing addresses for homes or businesses. Email addresses will be provided for digital marketing plans. Home and business phone numbers are available for any telemarketing initiatives. Even cell phone numbers are available for text/SMS-based marketing plans.
Some clients may be interested in managing a direct mail campaign but lacking experience. Turnkey direct mail solutions are available for this. The service takes clients through the immediate mail process. It begins with planning, shifts to printing, and ends with distribution using the required databases. All of this happens under one roof, bypassing the usual need to source and vet the different vendors for each stage of the process.
If you want to market to philanthropist donors throughout the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
