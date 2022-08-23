Local Foundation Contractors in Peoria, IL, Urge Homeowners to Invest In Foundation Repair Before It's Too Late
Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros is encouraging homeowners to invest in foundation repair before it’s too late!PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A home’s foundation might be the last place that homeowners check for needed repairs. In fact, a homeowner might not even be able to see cracks along a slab foundation or piers and beams. However, putting off needed foundation repair in Peoria, IL, is a mistake and often a costly one, say the owners of Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros. Why is that?
“Foundation cracks and leaks are dangerous for two main reasons,” they say. “First, a cracked foundation is a weak foundation and a weak foundation can’t hold up the weight of a structure. In turn, it often starts to settle, usually along one side or the other. As it does, it pulls on building materials including wood framing.”
Why is this an issue? The owners of Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros explain. “This pulling often means cracks along walls, ceilings, and floors. It can also pull framing out of a level and even position, putting excess weight on various areas and materials. This leads to even more damage inside and outside the home, including drywall and trim pulling away from their connectors. A settling home can also pull on roofing materials and plumbing pipes, risking roof damage, water leaks, and other costly issues.”
While this all sounds costly, the owners of Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros note that there is another good reason to call Peoria foundation contractors when needed. “Those cracks also let in moisture that risks mold growth inside the home. Mold is unhealthy, damaging, and expensive to clean up!” Is that the only risk from those cracks and leaks? Certainly not, they say! “Moisture weakens wood framing even more, risking extensive damage. It also attracts insects and rodents to the home. All of this means even costlier repairs once you do get a contractor to your home.”
With so many risks when it comes to foundation damage, are homeowners helpless to prevent these issues? The owners of Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros say that there is a lot that a property owner can do to keep that foundation in good condition! “First, consider basement waterproofing for Peoria IL homes, and waterproof coatings for slab foundations. Crawl space encapsulation also keeps pier and beam foundations dry and in good condition.”
They also note that surrounding soil affects a foundation probably more than anything else. “Because of that, it’s vital that homeowners ensure their property’s soil is graded properly. French drain installations are helpful as well. These direct moisture away from the home and can even deposit it into a nearby garden or landscaping feature, keeping it healthy!”
The owners of Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros also note that regular foundation inspections are also vital for ensuring a property is in good condition. “Professional inspections spot damage as it develops, even deep within a concrete slab, so you can schedule timely repairs. This keeps that damage from getting worse and also keeps your foundation repair bills low.”
To encourage homeowners to keep their foundation in good condition, Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros offers a no-cost foundation inspection and repair price quote for area residents. This inspection includes examining existing signs of foundation damage inside and outside the home, to evaluate the extent of damage. “Our team makes quick work of spotting foundation damage and its causes, so homeowners can plan for repairs and any fixes needed to their surrounding property.”
To schedule your no-cost, no-obligation foundation inspection, homeowners can use a simple online contact form or just call Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros. However, appointments are booking up fast so it’s vital that area property owners call quickly. The office is located at 5928 N Old Orchard Dr, Peoria, IL 61614. Above all, that inspection and needed repairs keeps properties in good condition and protects their overall value, so homeowners should schedule their inspection before it’s too late.
Winnie K.
Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros
+ +1 (309) 322-6979
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Peoria Foundation Repair & Waterproofing Pros - Fast & Affordable Foundation Repair