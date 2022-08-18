Global Textile Chemicals Market Share Likely to Surpass At a CAGR of 5.1% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The global Textile Chemicals market size was estimated at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and will reach around USD 39.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% in 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights (CMI), the global Textile Chemicals market size was estimated at USD 10.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 39.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% between 2022 and 2030.
The global Textile Chemicals market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, the impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.
Textile Chemicals Market: Overview
The textile chemicals market is leading in the global scenario mainly due to the supply processes, distribution channels, and favorable market conditions. The emergence of new fashion trends and consumer shift in preference for clothing styles are some of the major highlights in the market.
Growth Factors
Increasing use of synthetic chemicals to surpass the market growth
The Textile Chemicals market is propelled by the demand for sustainable clothing products and the rise in concerns about the overuse of chemicals in the textile industry. Moreover, the rise in demand for apparel in urban areas is one of the significant drivers of market growth. Mainly the Asia Pacific regional markets are expected to grow in terms of demand, volume, and revenue owing to the high population, and shift in consumer mindset.
Regional Overview
Asia Pacific region to dominate the Textile Chemicals market
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the global textile chemical market. The region comprises a number of popular brands in the world, and these brands are adopting synthetic colors to manufacture clothing and apparel. Furthermore, the use of shady colors has been arousing a huge interest in the millennials. On contrary, dark and bright color clothing is appealing the Gen Z. Spending on clothing via e-commerce is one of the major trends witnessed in the Asia Pacific region. Besides, an increase in disposable income is a crucial factor for market development.
List of major players in the global Textile Chemicals market:
The DyStar Group Lonsen
The Lubrizol Corporation
The DoW Chemicals Company
Bayer Material Science
Kiri Industries
Omnova Solutions Inc.,
BASF SE
Solvay SA
The global Textile Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Coating
Surfactants
Desizing Agents
Bleaching Agents
Finishing Agents
Yarn Lubricants
By Application
Home Furnishing
Apparel
Industrial
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
India
Singapore
Rest of Asia Pacific
Africa
South Africa
Rest of Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
