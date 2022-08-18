Osteoporosis Drugs Market Is Projected To Garner $10,479 Million By 2026 (CAGR of 3.9%)

Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug

Osteoporosis drugs market accounted for $7,657 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $10,479 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The demand for osteoporosis drugs is on a rise, owing to surge in incidence of osteoporosis globally. Furthermore, rise in healthcare expenditure leads to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs, which fuels the market growth.

Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid growth in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects of osteoporosis drugs and stringent drug approval process hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth prospects in emerging markets is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

The oral segment to maintain the lion's share during the estimated period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global osteoporosis drugs market, owing to the large number of osteoporosis medications, which are available as oral drugs in the market. Simultaneously, the injectable segment would manifest the CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need for drugs, which exhibit enhanced bioavailability and act rapidly.

Based on drug class, the bisphosphonates segment held more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its largest share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the rank ligand inhibitors segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, and others.

North America to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Owing to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs and surge in incidence of osteoporosis. At the same time, the LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the constantly evolving life science industry fuels the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.

Key market players-

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Radius Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

