Indie/Pop Singer-Songwriter Ananya Tare

17-year-old Indie/Pop Singer-Songwriter Ananya Tare Releases Her Second Single “This Is It” Within a Span Of a Year

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie/pop singer-songwriter Ananya Tare has just released her second single “This Is It.” A pop-flavored ballad, “This Is It” deals with the feelings that go along with starting a new chapter in your life and having to leave behind your old friends. The music video, made to look like a collection of home videos recorded on an old camcorder, captures these feelings perfectly.

“As a songwriter, I infused "This Is It" with all the mixed emotions I felt when graduating high school–feeling excited for a new beginning, but melancholic about the end of an era.” –Ananya Tare

“Working with Ananya on “This Is It” was a pleasure. It’s been so cool to see Ananya grow in confidence both artistically and as a vocalist. I can’t wait to see where she takes her story next.” –Chase Coy (Producer)

“Ananya perfectly captures the conflicting feelings of sorrow and joy when losing a loved one who is moving on to a better situation. Her passionate vocal stylings and deep personal sensitivity are sure to pull at your heart strings and give you an emotional release.” –Buck Snow (7x Grammy Award-Winning Mixer)

“‘This is It’ had me in my feels! Ananya’s soft tone and vulnerable delivery made it easy to connect with the lyrics, which are both melancholic & optimistic and perfectly describe the feeling of leaving your friends after graduating. This is only Ananya’s second single so I’m excited to see what’s ahead for this rising artist!” –Jades Goudreault (Pop Artist)

“Ananya’s voice and vision outweigh her young years, she shines as a beautifully matured artist who knows herself and her vision. I’m a fan!” –Joy Villa (#1 Billboard, iTunes, Amazon Charting Artist)

Ananya wrote her first song when she was 13 years old and has been writing, singing, and performing original music ever since. Through her lyrics, she aims to instill a sense of empowerment in the listener. Her purpose is to uplift society through her musical messages and help other artists do the same.

Ananya started her music training in Hindustani (Indian) classical music when she was just four years old. At 11, she developed an inquisitive interest in Western music when she started teaching herself to play the guitar. Her passion for performing blossomed and she began starring in leading roles in musicals.

She released her first pop single “Before I Call You Baby” on all major streaming platforms in October of 2021.

Links

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ananyatare.music/?utm_medium=copy_link

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ananya.tare.3

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9AJG3874sKUTeKHjZY6jRg

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1hJRp2yJtZuhkiUD2EtkWw

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/artist/1585915478

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09G9KKCK8/ananya-tare

Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/335570087?utm_source=SendGrid&utm_medium=Email+&utm_campaign=website

Website: https://www.ananyatare.com/

Ananya is available for all press and media interview through her contact below:

This Is It - Ananya Tare (Official Music Video)