Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2027

Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market Overview:

Internal trauma fixation device market size was valued at $8,800.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,727.54 million by 2027

The global internal trauma fixation device market size was valued at $8,800.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,727.54 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases, surge in number of road accidents & injuries, and improved healthcare facilities in developing nations drive the growth of the global internal trauma fixation device market. However, shortage of skilled workers and high initial costs regarding implants restrain the market growth. On the other hand, unlocked potential from developing countries create new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown, manufacturing activities have been halted and supply chain has been disrupted. The issues regarding shortage of raw materials also occurred.

Hospital authorities decided to perform bone implantation and fixation procedures in extreme or emergency cases. However, the procedures that were not urgent have been postponed to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, the staff has been reallocated for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

As governments of many countries imposed lockdown, the cases of road accidents and sports injuries lowered down considerably. So, the demand for fixation devices from hospitals also took a toll.

With governments of different countries relieving lockdown restrictions, the demand for these devices is expected to grow steadily as hospitals began carrying out implantation and fixation services.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global internal trauma fixation device market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the orthopedic surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on region, North America held the highest market share of the global internal trauma fixation device market in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to favorable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, rise in number of accident cases, and ease in accessibility to advanced devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness regarding advanced internal trauma fixation devices, increase in healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements.

Leading market players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Company (DePuy Synthes)

Medartis Holding AG

Orthopaedic Implant Company

Osteomed

Smith & Nephew plc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Inc.

