With a CAGR of 12.6% Project Portfolio Management Market Size Worth USD 11.43 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing need for gaining full understanding of project processes and resource allocation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Project Portfolio Management Market Forecast to 2028”.

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

However, organizational concerns regarding data security is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global project portfolio management market over the forecast period.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Project Portfolio Management market for the forecast period. empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Increase Business Prospects in Global Market

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Project Portfolio Management market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report- Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Project Portfolio Management market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

The services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of project portfolio management solutions among SMEs, leading to increasing demand for project portfolio management services, and such services enabling project scoping, making plans, and adjusting administration procedures which improve the efficiency of SMEs' business activities, is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of project portfolio management solutions among large enterprises since large enterprises are spending actively in order to compete in today's modern competitive market.

The on-premise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising implementation on-premise based project portfolio management solution across various industries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premise

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study segments the complete Project Portfolio Management market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period. is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

