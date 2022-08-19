National Book Award Nominee Sara Connell to Release New Short Story Collection
"Madwomen" roam the streets in these frightful and all too plausible fictional feasts
Witchy and wonderful ... Connell's stories are stunning in their wild imagination and in their truths about womanhood, capitalism, and power.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a book saved her life 17 years ago, Sara Connell committed to making a contribution as an author and devoting her life to helping women and men with a story to share. That vow took her to Oprah, The New York Times, Forbes and to coaching thousands of amazing people who are now changing the lives of millions through their stories and talks.
This, Connell's first collection of short stories, published by Muse Literary, invites the reader into a world where the “madwomen” are out of the attic and roaming the streets in a phantasmagoric world of psychedelic frogs, maniacal therapists, talking neon signs and suffocating mothers. A newlywed couple purchase a much desired haunted house with disastrous results, a young woman loses her job, and her mind, and a group of high school girls attempt immortality in a last resort effort to save a friend.
In each frightful and all consuming tale, Connell subtly takes on patriarchy and the power it wields in our collective culture. Her singular voice across the range of stories will make readers think, laugh and shiver.
Ghost House is set to release September 13, 2022 and the pre-release reviews have raved.
"Each mesmerizing story in Sara Connell's collection Ghost House highlights her taut language, perfect pacing, and incredible insight into complex characters navigating threats from various external forces. Connell's sly humor and masterful prose kept me turning the pages and holding my breath. This book is a must-read!"
—Christie Tate, New York Times best selling author of Group
"Sara’s work is sharp, funny, full of twists---so beautifully written, and so generous with ghosts and puppets and aliens and humans. What wonderful luck to get to read her stories!"
—Juan Martinez, author of Best Worst American
"Witchy and wonderful, the stories in Ghost House are both surreal and all-too-real, creating a landscape that's unnerving, rage-inducing, and tender all at once. Connell's stories are stunning in their wild imagination and in their truths about womanhood, capitalism, and power. Fans of Carmen Maria Machado and Samanta Schweblin won't want to miss this."
—Allison Epstein, New York Times bestselling author of A Tip for the Hangman
"There’s a wildness to Sara Connell’s fiction that reflects imagination’s subversive power. Like dreams her stories can be unnerving or beautiful or an interplay of each. Unlike most dreams, once you read her stories, you don’t forget them.
—Stuart Dybek, National Poetry Foundation Lifetime Achievement Winner
Ghost House will release September 13, 2022.
