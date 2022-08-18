Immunotherapy Institute in Mexico Now The First Cancer Center To Offer CAR T-Cell Protocol For International Patients

Immunotherapy Institute CAR T-Cells

CAR T-Cells, a breakthrough cancer treatment, is now offered at Immunotherapy Institute in Mexico, the first licensed cancer center in the country to do so.

A patient can be admitted into our facilities and begin the process to receive CAR T-Cells, within 72 hours of establishing candidacy.” — Dr Ariel Perez

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immunotherapy Institute, a cancer clinic in Mexico , becomes the first licensed Mexican cancer center to offer CAR T-cell treatment as part of their protocols, allowing American, Canadian and other international patients to travel and receive the breakthrough treatment without having to wait to be accepted in lengthy clinical trials that are in high demand in their home countries.According to a recent article published in Harvard Medical School’s website , “CAR T-cell immunotherapy is a powerful approach for treating certain cancer types, but it’s not available for many patients who need it.”Due to the United States’ and Canada’s increased demand for CAR T-Cells and the current barriers of entry for cancer patients, the modern cellular immunotherapy treatment isn’t available for the patients who might benefit from it.As of early August 2022, Immunotherapy Institute, a cancer clinic in Tijuana, Mexico has become the first licensed cancer treatment center in Mexico to offer CAR T-Cells for American and Canadian patients.“A patient can be admitted into our facilities and begin the process to receive CAR T-Cells, within 72 hours of establishing candidacy. Our center has been receiving tons of inquiries regarding CAR T-Cells, patients are saying cancer centers in their home countries have told them to wait up to a year to even qualify for this breakthrough treatment.” said Dr Ariel Perez, co-founder and medical director at Immunotherapy Institute.Since 2015, doctors at Immunotherapy Institute have been treating cancer patients with breakthrough treatments and protocols procured from all over the world.The main advantage for cancer patients who travel to Mexico for treatment is they can receive all of these powerful treatments under the same roof, as opposed to the United States and Canada where a patient would have to form a part of several different clinical trials in different locations to get the same results.Another clear advantage for patients treated at Immunotherapy Institute in Mexico is they don’t have to wait through lengthy admission processes to see if they establish candidacy for a particular protocol like CAR T-Cells.For more information about CAR T-Cells and other breakthrough cancer treatments, visit immunotherapyinstitute.com

CAR T-Cells Now Offered For Cancer Patients At Immunotherapy Institute in Mexico