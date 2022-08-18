PennDOT Announces Start of Drainage Improvements on Route 333

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough, Juniata County, to get underway Monday, August 22. The drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora Creek on Route 3023 (Pumping Station Road) near Perulack and thereby remove the structure from the Juniata County list of bridges in poor condition.

Drivers should expect traffic to be reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control for a portion of the week while the contractor makes these improvements. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone and not to follow trucks into the closed lane as they deliver material. Most work on Route 333 will occur off the roadway, so PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal.

Pumping Station Road remains closed. Separate detours for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are still in place. Drivers of passenger vehicles follow a detour utilizing Route 75, Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) and Route 3020 (Barton Hollow Road) back to Route 3023. Drivers of commercial vehicles follow a detour utilizing Route 75 and Route 3025 (Old Mill Road) back to Route 3023.

Built in 1941, the Route 3023 bridge is 125 feet long and carries less than 200 vehicles daily.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of its replacement and drainage improvements to Route 333. Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $2.03 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

