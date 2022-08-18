Mezmo Ranks #695 on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced that it ranked No. 695 on Inc.'s annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing, most successful private companies in the country. The prestigious list honors rapidly growing companies, which have fostered innovation, created jobs, and demonstrated sustainable revenue growth.



Mezmo's chief executive officer, Tucker Callaway, attributes the company's rapid growth to the rising demand for solutions that help companies seamlessly harness the flow of observability data across the entire enterprise to promptly react, adapt, and respond to events in real time.

"The observability market has become increasingly complex over the past few years as the volume of machine data—and the need to extract value from that data—have skyrocketed," Callaway said. "Mezmo's continued market growth is a direct result of the recognized value our solutions provide customers. The Mezmo platform empowers data consumers, delivering the right information to the right people at the right time so they can spend more time shipping better and more secure products."

In addition to its 900% growth in revenue over the reviewed period, Mezmo, previously known as LogDNA, has continuously expanded its consumer base, now counting over 3400 customers worldwide, including many global brands, such as Lifesize, Better, and IBM Cloud. The company also tripled its team during this same period. It was included as a 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honoree and one of Y Combinator's Top Companies of 2022 .

Mezmo continues to innovate and bring new solutions and capabilities to market. It has expanded its platform, which makes observability data consumable and actionable, to include new control features, such as index rate alerting , usage quotas , log data restoration , and variable retention . These benefits ensure customers get more value out of log data while maintaining control over costs.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

Visit the Mezmo website to learn more about how Mezmo is transforming modern data observability or consider joining this remote-first, fast-growing team of innovators .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Mezmo

Mezmo, formerly LogDNA, is an observability platform to manage and take action on your data. Launched in Y Combinator's Winter 2015 cohort, the company fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Better.com, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they've partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes' Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner's Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN's 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

Media contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

mezmo@lookleftmarketing.com