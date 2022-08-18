Tyler Technologies to Participate in August and September Investor Conferences

Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL will participate in five investor conferences, being held in August and September 2022.

Conference Date Time and Place Participant(s) D.A. Davidson Tech Conference Aug. 23 1x1 meetings by appointment Big Sky Resort, Mont. Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference Sept. 1 12:30 p.m. PT Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nev. Brian Miller Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference Sept. 7 10:15 a.m. ET Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Westin New York at Times Square, N.Y. Brian Miller Wolfe Research 2nd Annual TMT Conference Sept. 7 1x1 meetings by appointment Le Meridien, San Francisco, Calif. Jeff Puckett, chief operating officer Rusty Smith, president, Justice Group Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference Sept. 14 10:00 a.m. CT Fireside Chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Virgin Hotel, Nashville, Tenn. Brian Miller

A live webcast of the fireside discussions will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies TYL provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

