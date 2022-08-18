Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports $7.8 Million in Net Revenue in 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

● Generated $7.8 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2022;

● Gross profit for the period ending June 30, 2022, was $6 million;

● Gross margins for the period were 76%; a substantial increase over the same period last year;

● International operations continued to experience growth with new revenue milestones

● The Company focused on its pharmaceutical initiatives resulting in milestones such as safety studies on its CBD products as well as furthering its pharmaceutical division in Brazil.



"We continue to lead the industry as a pioneer in the space by focusing our business on international market expansion," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. "We have first mover advantage in nearly every market where the company operates with potential for continued international expansion well into the future. Beyond international expansion efforts, we continued our efforts in the second quarter in the pharmaceutical space as we believe this segment to hold tremendous future upside value for our company. In Brazil, we believe we will have products on pharmacy shelves by late this year or early 2023. Additionally, researchers at our investment company, Neuropathix, are utilizing grant money received from the National Institutes of Health to further their clinical research on its proprietary compound aimed at treating neuropathic pain and inflammation."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

