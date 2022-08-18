QUOQQA PTY LTD Launching Its Registered Digital Currency Exchange Platform TRETA in Australia

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoqqa Pty Ltd having headquartered in Melbourne launching its most anticipated Digital Currency Exchange platform branded as TRETA to global crypto investors in fourth quarter of 2022.





TRETA is a registered digital currency exchange provider registered with the Australian Transaction and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) to provide services to both retail and institutional players in digital assets. Treta is backed by a Venture Capital firm - Kanzun Ventures Management, one of the leading venture capital firms in South East Asia.

Cryptocurrencies are taking the world by storm as global crypto adoption is rising and everyone is jumping on the crypto bandwagon. Numerous exchanges provide users a platform to trade on, but still, there are a few things that most exchanges lack which are regulations.

With its regulated platform, TRETA will be in a unique position to tackle the shortcomings among the cryptocurrency exchange providers:

TRETA is to set the benchmark as a regulated exchange: While dealing with a speculative and volatile asset, it is important to have a platform that can minimize the risks involved. A Regulated Exchange with the best platform can provide a benchmark for operational reliability and security for the crypto industry that is still developing.

Better Security: TRETA’s aim is to provide a platform that is safe and secure for the investors for their crypto assets, at the same time bringing increased liquidity.

Better Transparency: The information regarding prices, trading, and listings will be transparent ensuring standardized classification of assets. TRETA also deploys strict KYC measures to ensure that the platform is used by legitimate customers with the right intent.

Regulatory Oversights: As a regulated exchange, complying with regulations will ensure a truly better experience as it gains the trust of experienced market participants, especially institutional investors.

TRETA's integrated platform ensures that there is proper transaction reporting, monitoring for any suspicious activities, and fair advertisements. This ensures that the users are provided with a trusted platform for trading as well as storing their digital assets.

TRETA, in a nutshell

TRETA is a regulated Digital Currency Exchange platform owned by Quoqqa Pty Ltd that has registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) to operate as a digital currency exchange provider. TRETA can provide the following services, according to the relevant AUSTRAC regulations, which are fiat money (Australian or foreign currency) for digital currency and digital currency for fiat currency (Australian and foreign currency).

The digital currency exchange is ready to go live in the last quarter of 2022. TRETA aims to place it on a pedestal to make it the Amazon of Web3 and a market leader among the regulated digital assets currency providers.

TRETA envisions filling the gaps in the current market by providing seamless trading. Additionally, the exchange will also offer better liquidity, transparency, and security than its competitors will. It will also provide users with state-of-the-art and a continuously evolving Technology platform.

What problems does TRETA tackle?

The crypto market is still evolving globally compared to its massive growth. A considerable number of newbies have joined the crypto space. The crypto space is booming with opportunities, but at the same time, it can be considerably difficult for newbies as they must go through several challenges.

TRETA identified those challenges and came up with a platform to tackle them.

Complicated interface for new users

Fewer opportunities for growth

Undisclosed hidden fees and poor customer support

Scam and security issues

Absence of education

Apart from Asset-to-Asset and Asset-to-Fiat trading pairs, TRETA provides several additional features.

Multiple products and markets in one-stop

Vast trading pairs.

Easy access and advanced backend.

Better liquidity

Backed by an experienced team

From acquiring a license to operate to onboarding an experienced team, TRETA is backed by an experienced group of people.

The company was formed by a group of dedicated individuals from all over the world. The team offers a wide range of experience from various industries which includes running Digital Exchanges, banks, hedge funds, a global technology firm, Tier 1 asset managers, Venture Capital, and Blockchain Marketing.

Vision and roadmap

TRETA envisions becoming the largest digital currency exchange provider in APAC region by 2025. The year 2022 marks the complete formation of the exchange and TRETA has several visions laid down in its roadmap.

Once TRETA launches its trading services, the exchange will stand out from its competitors. TRETA has several other features and services that will be introduced in stages. Once it is fully launched, it will take over the digital currency exchange market in no time. Stay tuned to be updated regarding the launch of the services.

About TRETA

TRETA Exchange is the professional digital asset trading venue – a secure and frictionless digital asset trading platform with deep liquidity, multi-currency, and multi-token features.

TRETA is a regulated exchange with approvals to operate from the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC)

Media Contact

Brand: TRETA

Contact: Raj, Business Consultant

E-mail: hello@tretaxchange.com

Website: https://tretaxchange.com

SOURCE: TRETA