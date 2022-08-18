Mobile Phone Accessories Market Rising Demand, and Growing Industry | SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, SONY CORPORATION

Mobile Phone Accessories Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type (Battery, Headphone/Earphone, Portable Speaker, Charger, Memory Card, Protective Case, Power Bank, Battery Case, Screen guards, Popsockets, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Price Range (Premium, Mid, and Low): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global mobile phone accessories industry was estimated at $224.69 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $284.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in usage of smart mobile phones, emergence of smart wireless accessories, and advancements in gaming accessories drive the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. On the other hand, surge in penetration of counterfeit products and trade war between the developed nations impede the growth to some extent. However, technological developments in imaging and photographic accessories are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

•The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to distorted supply chain across the world, the production and manufacturing facilities were also disrupted in the majority of countries, which impacted the global mobile phone accessories market negatively.

•However, as the global situation comes back to normalcy, the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The increase in vertical of media & entertainment has brought advanced photographic and video graphic mobile phone accessories. The imaging accessories used in smartphones such as tripods, stabilizer stands, phone lenses, instant photo printer, and others. Further, penetration in the usage of social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram, and others has raised the number of casual photographers, which is expected to boost the market of photo and imaging mobile accessories.

The Covid-19 outbreak has had a significant effect on the world. Some sectors thrived during the pandemic while some faced tremendous losses. As per the restrictions and guidelines issued by World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of the manufacturing and production facilities were closed or working at low potential. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown created challenges in the procurement of raw materials. These factors create a huge gap in supply and demand and disrupted the supply chain. However, as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the Mobile Phone Accessories market is expected to get back on track.

Key Market Segments Includes:

By Product Type

•Battery

•Headphone/Earphone

•Portable Speaker

•Charger

•Memory Card

•Power Bank

•Battery Case

•Protective Case

•Screen Guards

•Popsockets

•Others

By Distribution Channel

•Online

•Offline

By Price Range

•Premium

•Mid

•Low

The global mobile phone accessories market trends are analyzed on the basis of various segments including product type, distribution channel, price range, and region. By product type, the market is divided into battery, headphone/earphone, portable speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, screen guards, popsockets, and others (USB cable and selfie stick). By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By price range, it is segmented into premium, mid, and low. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

The research offers a detailed analysis of the global Mobile Phone Accessories Market for each region. Regions analyzed in the study include North America (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Russia, Spain, France, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). The data and statistics mentioned in the research are valuable in determining strategies such as expansion in specific regions and exploring untapped potential in different markets. AMR also offers customization services for a specific region and segment as per client requirements.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

•This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mobile phone accessories market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

•The overall mobile phone accessories market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

•The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

•The current mobile phone accessories market forecast is quantitatively analysed from 2012 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

•Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

•The report includes the market share of key vendors and market trends.

The key players operating in the global mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation. Key players spend heavily on developing innovative accessories to gain mobile phone accessories market share.

Rapid growth in the use of mobile phones, headsets, and portable music players has increased the use of wireless accessories and this has led to many adverse hearing effects. The prolonged use of headphones at high-volume limits has caused temporary as well as permanent sensory damages, which limits the market growth.

