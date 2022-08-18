Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,591 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XXV.101, 107, 109 and 141) – Structural Pest Control Rules

NEWS

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XXV.101, 107, 109 and 141) – Structural Pest Control Rules

August 16, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend and re-enact sections of rules LAC 7:XXV.101, 107, 109 and 141. These amendments are being made to revise the General Pest Control definition, allow computer-based examinations, revise requests and administration of exams, and allow pre-treatment notifications to be submitted via online form. The Notice of Intent will be published in the August 20, 2022, State Register.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Kelly Moore, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 3000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 10, 2022.

A public hearing on these rules will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Veterans’ Auditorium at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

Notice of Intent

You just read:

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XXV.101, 107, 109 and 141) – Structural Pest Control Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.