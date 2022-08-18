Emerald Isle, NC. Nuttnest Co-Founder/CEO Ron Nussbaum Purchases Home on Emerald Ise, North Carolina

“When looking for the perfect place to raise our son the Friday night lights atmosphere and adventures that North Carolina offer made it an easy choice”

EMERALD ISLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Nussbaum and his family have moved across the country from Lake Odessa, Mi to Emerald Isle, NC. The ocean life has led them to the amazing crystal coast. "When looking for the perfect place to raise our son the Friday night lights atmosphere and adventures that North Carolina offer made it an easy choice" Ron NussbaumThe Nussbaum family looks forward to being involved in the community and social events. Ron is looking forward to connecting with the local veteran, tech, and construction scene in North Carolina.About Ron NussbaumRon is a veteran and served in the Marine Corps. as a rifleman with 2/2 Golf Company from 2007-2011.He is part of Project 10K partnering with Jared Yellin who is on a mission to build, scale and sell 10,000 tech companies in the next 10 years.With over a decade of experience in the construction industry Ron has cemented himself as a visionary and a leader in construction. After serving in many roles field, sales, operations, management, and leadership. Ron has turned his attention to help the entire construction industry. His desire to help 5 million contractors and home service providers with their customer experience by re imaging what each customer interaction can look like. He works on changing the mindset around construction and the "statues que"Ron has gained a lot of attention through the launch of Nuttnest from press, podcasts, and industry leaders.