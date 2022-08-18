Silvia La Corte of Easy Digital System to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you own a business or organization and have advertised on TV or radio you may have noticed how TV viewing is on the decline while Internet has been experiencing a dramatic rise in popularity . Every day more and more people choose to view content on popular streaming platforms -- Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. Even Facebook and Twitter have streaming videos. Data shows that in regard to traditional TV advertising more people are in favor of using digital media as the preferred advertising platform. As marketers, we need you to be aware that digital media is critical to the success of your business if you want to get that edge and help your business thrive.

Silvia La Corte is a top digital marketing specialist, co-founder of Easy Digital System as well as a member of the community www.viajerosimparables.com.

“My focus is supporting any person, new entrepreneur, new business or any organization seeking to delegate and automate tasks related to Marketing and the search for qualified prospects. The whole line of my work is executed through Internet, so it is not a real issue which part of the world you are working from. I will be assisting you in the path of learning how to strategically use social media to properly market your company, so you can effectively reach your target audience, acquire more clients, and of course earn more revenue.”

Arguably, marketing on TV is losing momentum and people is migrating to social media advertising and one of the main reasons could be that social media advertising is considerably cheaper than any other advertising out there.

“Everyone is on their computers and cell phones and spending more time than ever doing online life. It’s just logical that social media marketing will play a major role in reaching new targeted consumers.”

With her first rate technical skills, positive attitude, and critical thinking skills Silvia expertly guides her team members and clients on the most effective methods to promote their products. On her website you can read a bit more about Silvia and her story, indeed you can follow her at her social media as per Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, so you can see her work and the ways she applies the very same things that she's willing to teach you if you're willing to join her leaders team.

Through her innovative approach and expert knowledge, Silvia demonstrates the most creative ideas to promote marketing campaigns and brand initiatives. She supports you from the most stand out ads, videos, ideas conception and continually monitors market trends, and advocate for our brand successfully. Everything she does is using the concept and ways that are applied through Easy Digital System.

Silvia encourages us to follow our hearts and dreams so we can conquer all our goals, just the way she has found her purpose in life. She says as well that when you find passion in whatever your doing for living, you can consider yourself as a retired person, since you’re not working anymore, just building your revenue and enjoying life at the same time.

“I am committed to guiding you to grow your business. BUT, this only happens if I know you are committed to yourself to be humble and consistent in the process of learning and being guided.

By today's standards, social media helps you reach your target audience no matter where they are. This tasks are executed in the most tactical and strategic way, and that’s exactly that I want to show to you….”

Focus on yourself, it doesn’t matter what people think of you, trust yourself and follow your dreams.

Silvia is a multilingual (French, English and Spanish) online business development specialist, right now specializing in the Hispanic market. She is providing partnership opportunities to expand her team of leaders with bright and open minds to walk the path to success.

Close Up Radio will feature Silvia La Corte in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday August 22nd at 11 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.silvialacorte.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno