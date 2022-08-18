Content Marketing Software Market Size Hit USD 21.91 Bn By 2028, Implementation of IOT and Advancement in Technology

Reports And Data

Content Marketing Software Market Size – USD 5.87 Billion in 2020 Market Growth - CAGR of 17.9%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing preferences for social media and online marketing globally

The Content marketing software Market is expected to reach USD 21.91 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Content marketing helps to market a brand by smoothly providing the necessary information without using the traditional sales method. It is slightly similar to original advertising. Consumers are mostly suspicious of the hidden sales offerings in conventional advertising method, but with content marketing software, they can view all the necessary information that they need. Content marketing aims to increase brand awareness without disturbing the audience or causing mistrust.

The increase in growth is mainly associated with the adoption of advanced technology that allow thousands of customers to access resources helping companies to promote their business and reach customer needs by engaging them through direct communication. Based on statistics, the penetration of IoT and several social media platforms helps to develop innovative and strategic methods for productive marketing is also a significant factor stimulating market demand. Companies are competing and adapting various strategic methods to develop more innovative products and mark their presence in the market place.

Due the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (US) and Canada, along with the emerging software industries and IoT trends, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 57.3% in 2018. North America is the most developed region in the market, as almost all large enterprises are located in this region. The driving factor of the market in this region is the rising investments from several organizations for technology advancement to gain a competitive advantage and enhanced business operations.

The Key players in the Content marketing software Market include Adobe, Oracle, BloomReach, Ahalogy, Pixlee, BrightInfo, Curata, DivvyHQ, Brandle, Ebyline, Expion, Percussion Software, Flite, InboundWriter, inPowered, Kapost, Kentico Software, Kontera, Livefyre, LookBookHQ, Linqia, Mass Relevance, MovableMedia, NewsCred, Rallyversen, Relate, Outbrain, OneSpot X, Contently, ReadyPulse, PaperShare, Repost, Percolate, SimpleReach, Skyword, RebelMouse, SnapApp, SocialWhirled,salesforce.com, SocialFlow, Scoop.it, Scripted, Springpad, SqueezeCMM, Stipple, Storify, Studio One, Trapit, TripleLift, TapInfluence, Thismoment, and Visually

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Content marketing software market is estimated to reach USD 21.91 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

• The service segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 18.0% during the forecast period.

• The demand for services is increasing, along with the growing adoption of content marketing software among industries.

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

• Increasing adoption of data-driven content marketing approach, growing demand for analytics-based content marketing software, and increasing focus on personalized content encourage the content management software market.

• The software is used across several industries such as education, IT, telecom, media & entertainment, health care, retail, travel & hospitality, transportation, and logistics.

• The BFSI end users segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 18.1% during the forecast period

• The rise in online transactions in the BFSI industry increases the demand for content marketing software.

• Rise in transactions in this sector drive companies to employ capable content marketing software for end-to-end customer experience.

• These factors are predicted to promote the demand for content marketing software during the forecast period.

• APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 18.4% during the forecast period.

• The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising use of technology in the emerging countries like India, and China, along with several initiatives taken by the government.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Content Type, Organization size, Type, End user and region:

Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Social Media

• Videos

• Blogs

• Infographics

• Others

Organization size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Software

• Services

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Conclusively, all aspects of the Content Marketing Software market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.