Cotton Personal-Care Product Market Size to Rise $19,157.6 Million by 2028, Globally and by 2028 - Report by AMR

Cotton Personal-Care Products Market

According to a new report, The cotton personal-care product market segmentation is done on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

The rise in popularity of portable cleansing wipes has paved the way for the cotton personal-care product market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cotton Personal-Care Product Market by Product Type (Cotton Swabs, Cotton Cosmetic Pads, Cotton Wet Wipes, Sterile Cotton Balls, Cotton Rolls and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores and E-Commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028" The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global cotton personal-care product market size was valued at $ 12,535.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $ 19,157.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Access Full Summary @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cotton-personal-care-product-market-A06434

A cotton wet wipe is a disposable, moistened cloth used for cleaning surfaces. It is frequently used as an antiseptic fabric, primarily to cleanse the skin. The increased demand for wet wipes is a major driver of the cotton personal-care products market's growth. Wet wipes can be used for a variety of purposes, including cleansing, hygiene, and skincare. Wet wipes are one of the most hygienic options for cleaning babies because they are gentle on the bodies of young children. However, factors and cotton personal-care product market trends such as rising awareness about the drawbacks of using cotton buds for ear cleaning, as well as rising concern about mitigating marine plastic waste, are expected to impede the overall market growth.

The cotton personal-care product market segmentation is done on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region. As per product type, it is divided into cotton swabs, cotton cosmetic pads, cotton wet wipes, sterile cotton balls, cotton rolls and others. According to distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and e-commerce.

Region-wise, the animals and marine fats and oils market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In this way, cotton personal-care product market forecast is done. Various types of cotton personal-care products available in the market include cotton swabs, cotton balls, cotton wet wipes, bed bath wipes, baby wipes, household cleaning wipes, cotton cosmetic pads, sterile and non-sterile surgical cotton, and cotton handkerchiefs.

The surge in demand for portable cleansing wipes has paved the way for the cotton personal-care product market. The growing popularity of use-and-throw hygiene products has created a demand for cotton personal-care products such as cotton buds.

Furthermore, cotton is a biodegradable material, making it an environmentally friendly product. As a result, eco-conscious customers prefer cotton cosmetics pads and wipes to synthetic ones for personal-care. Hand sanitizing wipes, intimate hygiene wipes & feminine wipes, and household cleaning wipes such as kitchen cotton wipes and glass surface cleaning wipes, have seen an increase in sales as people become more aware of the importance of personal hygiene. The increased use of beauty and cosmetics products drives the growth about the market for beauty cotton pads, wet moisturizing cotton masks, and cotton balls.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

○ Degasa

○ Ecowipes

○ Harper Hygiene

○ Marusan

○ Pelz Group

○ Precot

○ Sanitars

○ The Hartmann Group

○ Tiras Cotton

○ U.S. Cotton

