EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, which Amongst the World’s Bests, Awaits its New Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Business and Economics, which is among the world's leading faculties in the field of Business Administration and Economics, awaits its new students in the Fall Semester of the 2022-2023 Academic Year with faculty members who are on the world's most influential academics list. EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, having brought up around 9,000 successful graduates from all over the world, boasts the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) accreditation. EMU Faculty of Business and Economics, which provides education through 4 departments, 15 undergraduate programs, 24 postgraduate programs and 4 doctorate programs, also has memberships in The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and European Consortium for Political Research (ECPR).

EMU has successfully moved from the 401-500 band to the 201-250 band in Business and Economics category of the UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking, the publisher of university rankings that are widely referenced in the world. On the other hand, EMU is the only university from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to be included in the list, which includes a total of 795 universities. It is worth mentioning that EMU shares the first place among Turkish universities in the 201-250 band with Koç University.

EMU also has the quality of appearing as the only university from the island of Cyprus in the field of Economic Sciences in the 2022 ShanghaiRanking World Universities Academic Ranking. Amongst Turkish universities, only Koç University, EMU, Bilkent University and Istanbul Medeniyet University have made it to the list.

Amongst the World’s Bests

The international achievements of EMU Faculty of Business and Economics are not limited to this. Three master's programs have been included in the list of the top 200 master's programs for 2021 in the report prepared by the rating agency Eduniversal, which evaluates master's programs at the global level. It is worth mentioning that over 22,000 programs from around 4,000 institutions from 154 countries were evaluated in this evaluation. According to the aforesaid ranking, EMU Business and Economics Faculty's Economics and Banking and Finance Departments' joint master's program, which is Energy Economics and Finance Master's Program, ranks 5th in Eurasia and the Middle East in Energy and Natural Resources, whilst Banking and Finance Master's program ranks 10th in the Corporate Finance field in Eurasia and the Middle East and 10th in the Eurasia and Middle East region in the field of Economics Master's Program in Economics.

World’s Most Influential Academics

EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Economics Department Chair Prof. Dr. Mehmet Balcılar ranked 163rd, appearing within 0.27% band according to the publications of the last 10 years, in the ranking of the most influential researchers by " Research Papers in Economics (RePEc)", referred to as the most important publication and researcher database in the field of economy. Boasting more than 60 thousand registered members as of September 24, 2020, the list, in which the departments and researchers registered on the IDEAS site of RePEc are ranked, is known as the most important ranking in the field of economics. Prof. Dr. Balcılar is 1,504th when all years are taken into account, ranking in the top 2.5%.

At the same time, EMU Faculty of Business and Economics Faculty Members Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu and Prof. Dr. Mehmet Balcılar succeeded in appearing in the list of the world's most influential scientists. In the study conducted by the USA Stanford University and published in the journal PlosBiology, Faculty of Business and Economics, Department of Banking and Finance academic staff member Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu is in the 2% of the world's most influential scientists in the one-year impact and career-long impact categories. In the said study, Faculty of Business and Economics, Economics Department Chair Prof. Dr. Mehmet Balcılar, on the other hand, appears within the 2% of the world's most influential scientists in the one-year impact category.

Commenting on the subject, EMU Business and Economics Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim said, “We continue to offer the knowledge, skills and equipment required by the age with our distinguished faculty staff to more than 2000 students from different countries of the world. Thanks to the knowledge and skills they have acquired during their education, our graduates pursue employment opportunities in many countries of the world and successfully climb to senior management levels. A very good example of this is an EMU Business and Economics Faculty graduate, Dr. Mehmet Muş, has been appointed as the Minister of Commerce of the Republic of Turkey. We are proud of our thousands of graduates who have taken senior positions in both public institutions and private enterprises in Iran, Azerbaijan, Nigeria and other countries in the region.”

Detailed information on the programs and application requirements of EMU Faculty of Business and Economics can be obtained from the website https://fbe.emu.edu.tr, at 0392 630 12 81, via e-mail fbe@emu.edu.tr and WhatsApp (+90 533 844 9170).