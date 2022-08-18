EMU Becomes the Highest Ranking University in the Trnc with a Student Placement Rate of 93.72% According to YKS Results

Results of the 2022 Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) have been announced on Monday, 15 August, 2022. According to the results, while universities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) filled 7,560 of the 13,369 YKS quotas during the former year, this year they filled 11,141 of the 14,895 YKS quotas, reaching 74.80% in general total.

A total of 2,285 students have been placed into Eastern Mediterranean University’s undergraduate (1,809 students) and associate programs (476 students) through YKS this year. With these figures, EMU has achieved a student rate of 93.72% with an increase compared to the previous year’s figure which was 52.33%. Hence, it ranks first amongst TRNC universities during the current year. Last year, 1,500 students, 92% of whom registered, were placed in EMU,.

EMU, having succeeded in being the most preferred university in the TRNC in terms of the number of equivalent students (the number of equivalent students obtained by evaluating the scholarship rates), has become the only university with the placement of the highest number of undergraduate students in the TRNC, taking into account its undergraduate programs.

TRNC universities will continue to admit students from the Republic of Turkey with the results of the additional placement and Vertical Transfer Exam (DGS) to be held in the coming days.

In his statement on the subject, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın emphasized that EMU has achieved a remarkable success by reaching the highest placement rate in the last 15 years. Adressing all new students who are planning to enroll in EMU, Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın said “Welcome to the EMU Family”.