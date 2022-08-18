Capella University's Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Redesignated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security announce the institution's redesignation through 2027

The National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security recently announced the redesignation of Capella University's Information Assurance and Cybersecurity Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) program as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) for five years, through the academic year 2027. The designation is awarded to educational institutions that meet the newest standards for cybersecurity. The university first received designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) in 2007 and was redesignated in 2015.

"The CAE-CD designation is a testament to the quality of our BSIT specialization in information assurance and cybersecurity and Capella's commitment to prepare our learners in this ever-changing and relevant discipline," said Dr. Jennifer Straub, Capella University's Dean for the School of Business, Technology and Health Care Administration. "We thank our faculty and leadership team for their hard work toward this achievement, which will greatly benefit our learners."

The purpose of the CAE designation program is to promote higher education in cyber defense, address the critical shortage of professionals with these skills, and highlight the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America's cyberspace. The new CAE-CD designation is based on updated academic criteria for cybersecurity education and allows each institution the opportunity to distinguish its strengths in specific focus areas.

"Capella University's Information Assurance and Cybersecurity BSIT program is honored to be redesignated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense," said Capella University President Dick Senese. "I am extremely proud of the work our faculty has done to maintain this designation and the talented students that have come out of our program."

To learn more about Capella University's BSIT, visit the program website at https://www.capella.edu/online-degrees/bachelors-information-technology/.

About Capella University

Capella University (www.capella.edu) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the university is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005123/en/